The Beatles’ “Now and Then” to be Released on November 4 2023

New Song Features All Four Members of the Fab Four

August 4, 2023

London – The Beatles’ long-awaited “final” song, “Now and Then,” will be released on November 4, 2023, according to a statement from Universal Music Group. The song features all four members of the Fab Four – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr – and was completed using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“Now and Then” is a demo that Lennon recorded in the early 1970s. The song was never finished, but McCartney and Starr have been working on completing it for several years. In order to do so, they used AI technology to separate Lennon’s vocals from the original demo recording. They then added new instrumentation and vocals from themselves and Harrison (who recorded his guitar parts in 1995).

The release of “Now and Then” is a major event for Beatles fans around the world. It is the first new Beatles song to be released in over 40 years, and it is the first song to feature all four members of the band since their breakup in 1970.

In a statement, McCartney said that he was “thrilled” to finally be able to release “Now and Then.” He said that the song was a “beautiful and moving tribute” to Lennon and that he hoped that fans would enjoy it.

Starr also expressed his excitement about the release of the song. He said that it was “an honor” to be able to work on the song with McCartney and that he was “sure that John would be proud.“

The release of “Now and Then” is sure to generate a lot of buzz and excitement among Beatles fans. It is a rare opportunity to hear new music from the Fab Four, and it is a song that has been in the making for over 40 years.

What to Expect from “Now and Then”

Based on the descriptions from McCartney and Starr, “Now and Then” is expected to be a slow and emotional ballad. It is a song about friendship and loss, and it is sure to be a hit with Beatles fans.

The song is also expected to be a technical achievement. The use of AI technology to separate Lennon’s vocals from the original demo recording is a new and innovative technique. It will be interesting to hear how the song sounds and how well the AI technology was able to blend Lennon’s vocals with the new instrumentation and vocals from McCartney and Starr.

Impact of the Release of “Now and Then”

The release of “Now and Then” is sure to have a major impact on the music industry. It is a rare opportunity to hear new music from the Beatles, and it is a song that is sure to be a hit with fans. The release of the song is also a testament to the power of AI technology. It shows how AI can be used to create new and innovative forms of art.

Overall, the release of “Now and Then” is a major event for the music industry and for Beatles fans around the world. It is a chance to hear new music from the Fab Four and to see how AI technology can be used to create new forms of art.