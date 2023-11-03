Calling all gamers – stream to help emergency cat foster service

Media release from Cats Protection

Gamers, streamers and influencers can support a vital service which helps cats and their owners escape domestic abuse this November by becoming one of Cats Protection’s Pawsome Players.

The charity is looking to recruit players to help raise awareness and funds for its Lifeline service, which provides temporary, loving homes for cats whose families are fleeing domestic abuse.

Alex Holden-Smith, who helps run Cats Protection’s Pawsome Players, said: “If you love cats and you love gaming, then we’d love you to join our community. We’ve built a really welcoming space for gamers, content creators and influencers and we’re on the lookout for other like-minded players to join us.

“This November we’re raising awareness of a particularly important issue – that of the link between cat ownership and domestic abuse. We know that owning a pet can be a barrier to people escaping domestic abuse. Many emergency refuges are unable to accept pets, and it’s common for perpetrators to target cats as a way to coerce and control their loving owners. Our free and confidential Lifeline service provides temporary loving foster homes for cats whilst their owner seeks safety, and eventually reunites them when it’s safe.

“It’s a serious and difficult subject, but we know the gaming community is incredible when it comes to tackling important issues. We’re looking for gamers who will be proud to stand alongside us and help raise awareness and funds so that we can help more cats and their owners escape domestic abuse.”

This November, Cats Protection will be shining a spotlight on its newly-renamed Lifeline service. Previously called Paws Protect, the scheme is totally free and provides temporary care with volunteer home fosterers to allow owners the space to flee domestic abuse and settle into new housing, where they can be reunited with their beloved cat.

Gamers, influencers and content creators can help by encouraging their followers and viewers to donate by offering shoutouts, giveaways and in-game incentives.

Resources, support and advice will be provided, including a campaign page on Tiltify.

For more information, please visit PawsomePlayers@cats.org.uk