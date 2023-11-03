These are Instagram’s Top 5 most viral car influencers – and Jeremy Clarkson makes No.2 spot

With more than a third (38%) of car buyers hailing from Gen Z, it’s safe to say that influencer marketing is having a huge impact on the automotive industry.

Other than our favourite Formula 1 celebrities, who amass millions of followers, other dedicated ‘car influencers’ have crafted a niche platform for themselves on the likes on Instagram, as they indulge their motoring passions.

But who is in the driving seat when it comes to the most popular car influencers?

Experts at Select Car Leasing have crunched the numbers to see which Insta-famous experts are in pole position:

Alex Hirschi @supercarblondie – 14.8 million followers

Famously known as ‘Supercar Blondie’, Alexandra Hirschi is an Australian social media phenomenon, who presents and vlogs from her base in Dubai.

Since becoming a full-time influencer in 2018, the 37-year-old has amassed a staggering 14.8 million followers on Insta – as well as 96,100 fans on X and 15.3 million subscribers to her YouTube channel. As she herself points out, she reaches an estimated two billion viewers each month – and she’s worth an estimated £14.7m.

Alexandra, a former journalist and broadcaster, consistently secures exclusive access to the world’s most sought-after cars and concept models. Recent weeks have seen her reviewing the McLaren Solus GT and the electric Lamborghini Lanzador concept.

She’s also got her own TV show – Car Crews With Supercar Blondie – which sees her travelling across America to drive stunning vehicles while documenting unique car culture.

Jeremy Clarkson @jeremyclarkson1 – 7 million followers

He’s one of the most famous figures in the automotive world, but also one of the most divisive, thanks to his outspoken views and controversy-dogged broadcasting history.

Clarkson, 63, shot to fame in 1988 when he started presenting BBC’s Top Gear, having first made his way in journalism working for local newspapers like the Shropshire Star and Rochdale Observer.

In between filming episodes of Amazon’s The Grand Tour, Clarkson has turned his hand to farming in recent years – as you can see in his show Clarkson’s Farm.

But it’s not all tractors and combine harvesters – he still uses Instagram to talk about his love of cars.

A recent post showing him filming a brand new episode of The Grand Tour with co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May garnered a hefty 776,000 likes.

Richard R Rawlings @gasmonkeygarage – 5 million followers (plus another 2.7 million followers on his personal channel @rrrawlings)

The UK’s Discovery+ show Fast N’ Loud follows the antics of the crew at Gas Monkey Garage, a custom car shop based in Dallas, Texas, US.

And the show made motormouth garage owner Richard Rawlings, 54, a global star.

A lover of both modern and classic cars as well as motorcycles, Rawlings has also opened his own bar and music venues.

Rawlings has 2.7 million Insta followers on his personal channel, as well as 5 million fans on his Garage Monkey Garage page.

With cash giveaways and the chance to win exotic supercars and powerful pickups, it’s not a surprise to see him blowing-up on socials.

Mo Vlogs @movlogs – 4.4 million followers

Mohammed Beiraghdary, also known as Mo Vlogs on socials, is one of Dubai’s youngest YouTube millionaires.

The 28-year-old’s channel showcases eye-catching content that features luxury cars, many of which he personally owns.

As a result of his success on YouTube, Mo has gained 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

A recent post of his that definitely turned a few heads – 337,000 heads to be precise – saw him surprising his wife with the gift of a brand new Bugatti.

Alejandro Salomon @salomondrin – 3 million followers

Mexican-American entrepreneur, investor and car collector Salomon, 38, goes by the handle @salomondrin on Instagram, where he’s got 3 million followers – plus another 1.57 million subscribers on YouTube.

Recent posts have seen him behind the wheel of a Hummer EV, as well as the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato – a supercar that also doubles-up as a gravel-devouring off-roader!

Besides being a social media personality, Salomon has also produced several movies, including Hyper 5, Bangin’ Gears and Martial Science.