- Ivanka Trump loses appeal to delay testimony in NY civil trial against family. On Thursday, November 3, 2023, an appeals court in New York denied Ivanka Trump’s request to postpone her upcoming testimony in her father’s civil fraud trial. Trump had argued that she would suffer undue hardship if she was forced to testify during a school week, as she lives in Florida with her three minor children. However, the appeals court ruled that Trump’s hardship did not outweigh the public’s interest in having her testify. Trump is scheduled to testify on November 8, 2023.
- Ivanka Trump mocked for latest excuse to avoid New York fraud trial. Some legal experts and commentators have criticized Ivanka Trump’s request to delay her testimony, calling it a frivolous attempt to avoid scrutiny. Others have pointed out that Trump has a history of using her children as an excuse to avoid appearing in court. In 2019, she also tried to delay a deposition in a separate case by claiming that she needed to take care of her children.
- Ivanka Trump to testify in father’s civil fraud trial. If Ivanka Trump does testify on November 8, she is likely to be asked about her role in the Trump Organization and her knowledge of her father’s business practices. The New York Attorney General’s Office has accused the Trump Organization of inflating the value of its assets in order to obtain loans and insurance policies. Ivanka Trump was an executive vice president at the Trump Organization from 2005 to 2017.
It is still unclear whether Ivanka Trump’s testimony will have a significant impact on the outcome of the trial. However, her testimony could provide valuable insights into the Trump Organization’s business practices and the extent to which her father was involved in any wrongdoing.