Lucy Spacecraft Completes First Flyby of Asteroid

Image by Nasa

On November 1, 2023, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft completed its first flyby of an asteroid, named Dinkinesh. The flyby was a success, and Lucy is now on its way to visit nine more asteroids in the next 12 years.

Lucy is the first spacecraft to visit the Trojan asteroids, a group of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun. The Trojans are believed to be some of the oldest and most primitive objects in the solar system, and Lucy hopes to learn more about their composition, formation, and evolution.

During the flyby, Lucy’s instruments collected data on Dinkinesh’s size, shape, and surface composition. The spacecraft also took images of the asteroid, which scientists will use to study its features in more detail.

“This flyby is a tremendous milestone for the Lucy mission,” said Hal Levison, Lucy’s principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. “It’s the first time a spacecraft has visited a Trojan asteroid, and it’s a major step forward in our understanding of these mysterious objects.“

The Lucy spacecraft is named after the fossilized skeleton of a human ancestor that was discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. The Lucy skeleton is one of the oldest and most complete human ancestor skeletons ever found, and it has helped scientists to learn more about the evolution of our species.

The Lucy spacecraft is expected to complete its mission in 2033. During that time, it will visit nine Trojan asteroids, including the largest, Eurybates. Lucy will also flyby two asteroids in the main asteroid belt.

The Lucy mission is a joint effort between NASA, the Southwest Research Institute, and Lockheed Martin Space Systems. The mission is funded by NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division.

Why is neptune denser than saturn?

Neptune is denser than Saturn because it has a higher proportion of heavy elements in its core. Neptune’s core is made up of about 30% rock and metal, while Saturn’s core is made up of about 15% rock and metal. The higher proportion of heavy elements in Neptune’s core makes it more dense than Saturn.

Neptune and Saturn are both gas giants, but they have different compositions. Neptune has a higher proportion of hydrogen and helium in its atmosphere, while Saturn has a higher proportion of methane and ammonia. The different compositions of their atmospheres also contribute to their different densities.

Neptune is also colder than Saturn. The cold temperatures on Neptune allow the heavier elements in its atmosphere to sink to the core, making it more dense. Saturn, on the other hand, is warmer, which prevents the heavier elements in its atmosphere from sinking to the core.

As a result of these factors, Neptune is denser than Saturn.

Here is a table comparing the densities of Neptune and Saturn:

| Planet | Density (g/cm³) | |—|—|—| | Neptune | 1.64 | | Saturn | 0.69 |

NASA’s Lucy Mission to Study Trojan Asteroids

The mission’s goals are to:

Learn more about the composition, formation, and evolution of the Trojan asteroids.

Study the relationship between the Trojan asteroids and Jupiter.

Explore the diversity of small bodies in the solar system.

The Lucy spacecraft is equipped with a variety of instruments that will help it to achieve its goals. These instruments include:

A Visible and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer (VIMS): This instrument will map the surface composition of the Trojan asteroids.

A Thermal Emission Spectrometer (TES): This instrument will measure the temperature and composition of the Trojan asteroids’ atmospheres.

A Near-Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSpec): This instrument will study the mineralogy of the Trojan asteroids.

A Tracking Telescope (TT): This telescope will be used to track the Lucy spacecraft and its targets.

The Lucy mission is a major step forward in our understanding of the solar system. By studying the Trojan asteroids, scientists hope to learn more about the formation and evolution of our planet and its inhabitants.

Which moon has the most substantial atmosphere?

Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, has the most substantial atmosphere in our solar system. It is thicker and denser than Earth’s atmosphere, and it is composed mostly of nitrogen and methane.

What is the cassini division of saturn’s rings?

The Cassini Division is a large gap between Saturn’s A and B rings. It is caused by the gravitational pull of Saturn’s moon Mimas. The gap is about 4,800 kilometers wide and is named after astronomer Giovanni Cassini, who discovered it in 1675.