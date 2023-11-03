Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive offer to join ‘The Kardashians’ TV show

Image by IMDB

November 3, 2023:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly receive offer to join ‘The Kardashians’ TV show. According to a report in The Economic Times, Kris Jenner has invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to join the popular reality television program, “The Kardashians.” The couple, who recently relocated to the US, have not yet responded to the offer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas plans may bring bad news to King Charles. Royal expert Tessa Dunlop suggests that the couple may miss traditional Christmas celebrations with the royal family this year, potentially disappointing King Charles.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop suggests that the couple may miss traditional Christmas celebrations with the royal family this year, potentially disappointing King Charles. Meghan Markle’s blazer breaks the internet, again. The Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing a cream blazer by J Crew during her recent appearance at the Invictus Games, and the piece quickly sold out on the retailer’s website. This is not the first time that Meghan has had a similar effect on fashion sales. In 2019, she wore a dress by Reformation that sold out in minutes after she was seen wearing it.

In addition to the above news stories, Meghan Markle has also been in the headlines recently for her work on her new children’s book, “The Bench.” The book, which was released in June 2021, is a heartwarming tribute to the bond between fathers and sons. It has been praised by critics for its positive message and its beautiful illustrations.

Meghan Markle is also continuing to work on her and Prince Harry’s non-profit organization, Archewell. The organization was founded in 2020 and focuses on a number of causes, including mental health, climate change, and education.

Overall, Meghan Markle is a busy woman with a lot on her plate. She is a mother of two young children, a successful author, and a dedicated philanthropist. She is also a member of the British royal family, although she and her husband have stepped back from their official duties in recent years.