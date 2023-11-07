Without a Fight Storms to Victory in the 2023 Melbourne Cup

Image: www.punters.com.au

Melbourne, Australia – Without a Fight has stormed to victory in the 2023 Melbourne Cup, claiming the prestigious prize ahead of Soulcombe and Sheraz. The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained galloper, ridden by Mark Zahra, defied odds of $7 to secure the coveted trophy and its A$8 million prize money.

Zahra, who also partnered Gold Trip to Melbourne Cup success last year, made a daring decision to abandon his mount aboard last year’s winner and instead opt for Without a Fight. His gamble proved to be a masterstroke, with the pair producing a stunning performance to cross the line ahead of the pack.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Zahra exclaimed post-race. “I’m so grateful to the owners and trainers for giving me this opportunity. Without a Fight is a special horse, and he’s proven today just how good he is.”

Without a Fight’s victory marked a remarkable turnaround for the six-year-old gelding, who had endured a rough patch in the lead-up to the race. However, the Freedman brothers meticulously prepared their charge, and he responded in style on the big day.

“He’s been a bit of a problem child,” admitted Freedman. “But we’ve always known he had the talent, and he’s finally put it all together today. We’re incredibly proud of him.”

The victory was a fitting end to a thrilling Melbourne Cup Carnival, which has captivated racing enthusiasts worldwide. The race, known as “The Race That Stops a Nation,” has once again lived up to its billing, providing a spectacle of speed, endurance, and excitement.

How to Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup

The 2023 Melbourne Cup was broadcast live on various channels and streaming platforms worldwide. For international viewers, the race was available on various channels, including:

ESPN Racing (USA)

Racing Post TV (UK)

Tabcorp (Australia)

TG4 (Ireland)

The race was also available to watch live on various streaming platforms, including:

Tabtouch

Racing.com

Sky Racing

Melbourne Cup Results

Without a Fight

Soulcombe

Sheraz

Ashrun

Vow and Declare

Melbourne Cup Prize Money

The 2023 Melbourne Cup offered a total prize pool of A$8 million, with the winner taking home a staggering A$4.4 million. The remaining prize money was distributed among the remaining placegetters as follows:

2nd: A$1.7 million

3rd: A$850,000

4th: A$425,000

5th: A$212,500