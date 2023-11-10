Inside Out 2: A Teachable Moment for Children and Adults

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out was a critical and commercial success when it was released in 2015. The film was praised for its innovative concept, its heartwarming story, and its realistic portrayal of human emotions.

Now, Disney and Pixar are releasing a sequel to Inside Out, titled Inside Out 2. The sequel is set five years after the original film and follows Riley as she goes through the challenges of adolescence.

The trailer for Inside Out 2 has revealed that a new emotion will be introduced in the film: Anxiety. Anxiety is a normal and healthy emotion, but it can become overwhelming and debilitating if it is not managed in a healthy way.

The inclusion of Anxiety in Inside Out 2 is a timely and important one. Adolescence is a time when many people experience anxiety for the first time. The film can help to teach children and adults about anxiety and how to cope with it in a healthy way.

Here are some of the ways in which Inside Out 2 can be a teachable moment for children and adults:

Teaching children about anxiety

Many children do not understand what anxiety is or how to deal with it. Inside Out 2 can help to teach children about anxiety in a way that is both relatable and understandable.

The film can show children that anxiety is a normal emotion and that everyone experiences it from time to time. The film can also teach children about the different ways in which anxiety can manifest itself, such as physical symptoms, behavioral changes, and negative thoughts.

Teaching adults about anxiety

Inside Out 2 can also teach adults about anxiety. The film can help adults to understand the different ways in which anxiety can affect children and adolescents.

The film can also teach adults about the importance of supporting children who are struggling with anxiety. The film can show adults how to talk to children about anxiety, how to help children to manage their anxiety, and how to create a supportive and understanding environment.

Teaching healthy coping mechanisms

Inside Out 2 can also teach children and adults about healthy coping mechanisms for anxiety. The film can show children and adults how to identify their triggers, how to challenge negative thoughts, and how to relax and de-stress.

The film can also teach children and adults about the importance of seeking professional help if they are struggling to manage their anxiety on their own.

Teaching empathy and compassion

Inside Out 2 can also teach children and adults to be more empathetic and compassionate towards others who are struggling with anxiety. The film can help people to understand that anxiety is a real and debilitating condition, and that it is not something that people choose to experience.

The film can also teach people how to support others who are struggling with anxiety. The film can show people how to listen without judgment, how to offer support and encouragement, and how to help people to connect with resources and support groups.

Overall, Inside Out 2 has the potential to be a powerful teachable moment for children and adults. The film can help people to understand anxiety, to cope with anxiety in a healthy way, and to be more empathetic and compassionate towards others who are struggling with anxiety.

Here are some specific examples of how parents and educators can use Inside Out 2 to teach children about anxiety:

Parents

Watch the Inside Out 2 trailer with your child and talk to them about the new emotion, Anxiety.

Explain to your child that anxiety is a normal emotion and that everyone experiences it from time to time.

Talk to your child about the different ways in which anxiety can manifest itself, such as physical symptoms, behavioral changes, and negative thoughts.

Share your own experiences with anxiety with your child.

Help your child to identify their triggers for anxiety.

Teach your child healthy coping mechanisms for anxiety, such as relaxation techniques and positive self-talk.

Encourage your child to talk to you about their anxiety and to seek professional help if they need it.

Educators

Show the Inside Out 2 trailer to your students and talk to them about the new emotion, Anxiety.

Lead a discussion with your students about the different ways in which anxiety can affect children and adolescents.

Teach your students about healthy coping mechanisms for anxiety.

Encourage your students to talk to you about their anxiety and to seek professional help if they need it.

Create a supportive and understanding environment in your classroom where students feel comfortable talking about their emotions.

Inside Out 2 is a powerful film that has the potential to teach children and adults a lot about anxiety. By using the film as a teachable moment, parents and educators can help children to understand anxiety, to cope with anxiety in a healthy way.