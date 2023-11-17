The TIGA Games Industry Award Winners 2023 are revealed!

The great and the good of the games sector were celebrated at the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2023 last night at the iconic Troxy London.

The TIGA Games Industry Awards were completely sold out, with over 350 industry VIPs attending to cheer the games, studios, universities and vital service support companies that have excelled over the past year.

Dlala Studios, along with publishing partner Disney Games, picked up the prestigious Game of the Year award for Disney Illusion Island. Dlala was also named Best Small Studio, and Disney Illusion Island picked up the trophy for Best Social Game 2023.

ustwo games stepped on stage twice, winning the Diversity award, as well as Creativity in Games for Desta: The Memories Between.

Sumo Digital was named Best Large Studio, and the Sumo Group was also the debut winner of the Best Talent Development Initiative category.

Also new for 2023 was the Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing award, which was picked up by Playground Games. The studio’s HR Director Geraldine Cross, meanwhile, was named Outstanding Individual of the Year.

Another new category, Commitment to ESG, was awarded to Rocksteady Studios, while the Outstanding Leadership award was presented to John Tearle, CEO of Flix Interactive, and Dovetail Games was named Employer of the Year.

The full list of TIGA Games Industry Awards 2023 winners are:

BEST ARCADE GAME

MechHead – Staffordshire University

BEST QA and/or LOCALISATION PROVIDER

Testronic

DIVERSITY AWARD

Desta: The Memories Between – ustwo games

BEST CASUAL GAME

PowerWash Simulator – Futurlab

HERITAGE IN GAMES

878 AD: Winchester Revealed – Sugar Creative

BEST EDUCATIONAL, SERIOUS OR SIMULATION GAME

Planet Planners – BBC/Mobile Pie

BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION

Speech Graphics

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

Silverpoint: The Game – BBC/Jollywise

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

God of War Ragnarök – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio

BEST SOCIAL GAME

Disney Illusion Island – Disney Games/Dlala Studios

BEST ACTION AND ADVENTURE GAME

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Supermassive Games

BEST AR/VR GAME

Synapse – nDreams

CREATIVITY IN GAMES

Desta: The Memories Between – ustwo games

BEST SMALL STUDIO

Dlala Studios

BEST PUZZLE GAME

Love and Pies – Trailmix

BEST AUDIO SERVICES PROVIDER

PitStop Productions

BEST STRATEGY GAME

Starship Troopers: Terran Command – Slitherine Software UK

BEST LEGAL SERVICES PROVIDER

Lewis Silkin LLP

OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP AWARD

John Tearle, CEO, Flix Interactive

BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY

Amiqus

BEST ART/ANIMATION TRAILER SUPPLIER

TrailerFarm

BEST PUBLISHER

Rebellion

BEST SERVICES PROVIDER

Airship Interactive

BEST VISUAL DESIGN

Horizon Call of the Mountain – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Guerrilla

BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE

Birmingham City University

BEST TALENT DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE

Sumo Group

BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIION

Norwich University of the Arts

BEST LARGE STUDIO

Sumo Digital

COMMITMENT TO ESG

Rocksteady Studios

COMMITMENT TO WORKPLACE WELLBEING

Playground Games

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR 2023

Dovetail Games

OUTSTANDING INVIDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR 2023

Geraldine Cross, HR Director, Playground Games

GAME OF THE YEAR 2023

Disney Illusion Island – Disney Games/Dlala Studios

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA, said: “Many congratulations to all the winners of the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2023. As ever, it was wonderful to celebrate the creativity and commitment to excellence of the games studios, universities and associated companies who make the UK a great place to make games.

“Thank you to our finalists, judges and to all who joined us on the night. Finally, thank you to the TIGA team and to all our generous sponsors for enabling TIGA to promote, recognise and celebrate excellence through our Awards.”

SpecialEffect was the Charity Partner for the TIGA Awards. This inspirational organisation transforms the lives of physically disabled people right across the world through the innovative use of technology.

The TIGA Awards were made possible thanks to supporters of TIGA, the not-for-profit organisation. Sponsors included Rothschild & Co (Headline Sponsor); Toikido (After Show Party Sponsor); Sumo Group, Supermassive Games and Ubisoft (Gold Sponsors); Amiqus (Drinks Reception Sponsor); Abertay University, Airship Interactive, Dovetail Games, Hangar 13, Liquid Crimson, Invest Newcastle, and Staffordshire University (Silver Sponsors); Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, Eaton Smith LLP, Game Changers London, Kudos QA, Kwalee, London Games Festival, Outplay Entertainment, PTW, RSM UK, Stevens & Bolton LLP, Tazman Audio and Testronic (Bronze Sponsors).