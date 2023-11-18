Photo by Businessinsider.in

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world, and it has a massive following on YouTube and Twitch. There are hundreds of Fortnite YouTubers and Twitch streamers, but only a few of them are truly exceptional.

Here is a list of some of the best Fortnite YouTubers and Twitch streamers, in no particular order:

1. Ninja

Ninja is the most popular Fortnite YouTuber and Twitch streamer in the world. He has over 22 million subscribers on YouTube and over 17 million followers on Twitch. Ninja is known for his incredible skills, his entertaining personality, and his positive attitude. He is also a role model for many young gamers.

2. Tfue

Tfue is one of the most skilled Fortnite players in the world. He has won multiple tournaments and is known for his aggressive playstyle. Tfue is also a very popular Twitch streamer, with over 9 million followers.

3. SypherPK

SypherPK is a well-rounded Fortnite player who is known for his educational content. He has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3 million followers on Twitch. SypherPK is a great resource for Fortnite players of all skill levels.

4. LazarBeam

LazarBeam is an Australian Fortnite YouTuber who is known for his funny and entertaining content. He has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube. LazarBeam is a great option for Fortnite players who are looking for a laugh.

5. Loserfruit

Loserfruit is an Australian Fortnite YouTuber who is known for her positive attitude and her love of the game. She has over 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Loserfruit is a great role model for young gamers.

6. Nick Eh 30

Nick Eh 30 is a Canadian Fortnite YouTuber who is known for his family-friendly content. He has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Nick Eh 30 is a great option for Fortnite players who are looking for a safe and fun channel.

7. Bugha

Bugha is the youngest Fortnite World Cup champion. He is known for his incredible skills and his calm demeanor. Bugha is an inspiration to many young gamers.

8. Clix

Clix is one of the most popular Fortnite Twitch streamers. He is known for his high-energy personality and his incredible skills. Clix is a great option for Fortnite players who are looking for an exciting stream.

These are just a few of the many great Fortnite YouTubers and Twitch streamers. There are many other talented content creators out there, so be sure to explore and find your favorites.

In addition to the YouTubers and Twitch streamers listed above, there are also many other great sources of Fortnite content. There are a number of websites and forums that are dedicated to the game, and there are also a number of Fortnite podcasts that you can listen to.

If you are a fan of Fortnite, there is no shortage of great content available to you. So what are you waiting for? Start exploring and find your favorite Fortnite YouTubers and Twitch streamers today!