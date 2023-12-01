Jerusalem Shooting: Three Dead, 13 Wounded

Photo by www.theguardian.com

Jerusalem – Three people were killed and 13 injured in a shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The two gunmen, who were brothers from East Jerusalem, were also killed by police shortly after the attack.

The shooting took place at around 7:40 a.m. local time at a bus stop on Ramot Street, a main road towards the western edge of the city. The gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people waiting at the bus stop, killing three people and injuring 13 others.

Police said the gunmen were identified as Murad Namr, 38, and Ibrahim Namr, 30. They were members of the Hamas militant group.

The shooting was the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a year. It came as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been rising in recent weeks.

The Hamas militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out in response to the killing of a Palestinian teenager by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank earlier this month.

The Israeli government condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The shooting is still under investigation.

The shooting is a reminder of the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

It is important to remember that the victims of this attack were innocent people.

