Achievements

Kevin Sinfield is one of the most successful and respected figures in rugby league history. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has achieved numerous accolades, including:

Seven Super League Championships with Leeds Rhinos: Sinfield captained Leeds Rhinos to seven Super League Championships, a record for the club. He was also named the Man of the Match in five of these grand finals.

Three Challenge Cup Wins: Sinfield led Leeds Rhinos to three Challenge Cup victories, cementing his reputation as one of the greatest captains in the sport’s history.

2009 World Club Challenge Winner: Sinfield captained Leeds Rhinos to victory in the 2009 World Club Challenge, defeating the Melbourne Storm to claim the title of world champions.

England and Great Britain Captain: Sinfield represented England 24 times and Great Britain 31 times, leading both teams as captain. He was a key member of the England team that won the 2008 World Cup and the 2013 Four Nations Championship.

MBE for Services to Rugby League: In 2016, Sinfield was awarded an MBE for his services to rugby league. This prestigious honor recognized his outstanding contribution to the sport.

Kevin Sinfield is widely regarded as one of the greatest rugby league players of all time. He was a versatile and skillful player, capable of playing at loose forward, stand-off, and hooker. His leadership qualities were exceptional, and he was able to inspire his teammates to achieve great things.

Sinfield was also a fierce competitor and never gave up on a cause. He was always willing to go the extra mile for his team, and his never-say-die attitude was infectious.

Wayne Bennett, former Leeds Rhinos and England coach: “Kevin Sinfield is the greatest rugby league player I have ever coached. He is a true leader and a legend of the game.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester: “Kevin Sinfield is a hero to the people of Leeds and a true inspiration to rugby league fans around the world.”

Sir Clive Woodward, former England rugby union coach: “Kevin Sinfield is a world-class athlete and a true leader. He is an example to us all.”

Kevin Sinfield was born in Oldham, England, in 1980. He started playing rugby league at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks. He made his debut for Leeds Rhinos in 1998 and went on to become one of the club’s most iconic players.

Sinfield retired from playing in 2015, but he has remained involved in the sport. He is currently the defense coach for the England national team.

Kevin Sinfield is a true rugby league legend. He is an inspiration to players and fans alike, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Kevin Sinfield

Kevin Sinfield Route

Kevin Sinfield is currently running seven ultramarathons in seven days in a bid to raise £777,777 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

The route will take Sinfield from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Twickenham Stadium in London, via Manchester Arena, Leeds United’s Elland Road, Headingley Stadium, Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park.

The challenge will be the equivalent of running 400 marathons in a week, with each leg being around 40 miles long.

Here is a breakdown of the route:

Leg 1: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh to Manchester Arena (40 miles)

Sinfield will start his challenge at Murrayfield Stadium, home of Scottish rugby union team Edinburgh Rugby. He will then run south to Manchester Arena, where he will be joined by former rugby league and rugby union players.

Leg 2: Manchester Arena to Leeds United’s Elland Road (40 miles)

Sinfield will continue his journey south to Leeds United’s Elland Road, home of Leeds Rhinos, his former club.

Leg 3: Leeds United’s Elland Road to Headingley Stadium (25 miles)

Sinfield will stay in Leeds for the third leg, running to Headingley Stadium, home of Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Leg 4: Headingley Stadium to Anfield Stadium (40 miles)

Sinfield will head west to Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.

Leg 5: Anfield Stadium to Goodison Park (30 miles)

Sinfield will remain in Liverpool for the fifth leg, running to Goodison Park, home of Everton F.C.

Leg 6: Goodison Park to Twickenham Stadium (40 miles)

Sinfield will head south to Twickenham Stadium, home of England rugby union team, for the final leg of his challenge.

Key Highlights

Sinfield is running seven ultramarathons in seven days

He is aiming to raise £777,777 for the MND Association

The route will take him from Edinburgh to London

Each leg is around 40 miles long

Sinfield will be joined by former rugby league and rugby union players along the way

Quotes