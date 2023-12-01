Photo by Jorge Franganillo on Unsplash

It is very challenging to detect fake news in real-time, as it is constantly evolving and being spread across a wide range of sources. However, here are some of fake news that has been circulating online in recent days:

Claim: The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a new pandemic, caused by a virus called Marburg.

Fact: This is not true. The WHO has not declared a new pandemic. Marburg is a rare but serious virus that causes hemorrhagic fever. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but there have been no recent outbreaks.

Claim: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new vaccine for COVID-19 that is 100% effective.

Fact: This is not true. There is no vaccine that is 100% effective against COVID-19. The FDA has approved several vaccines that are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Claim: The U.S. government is planning to seize the assets of all unvaccinated Americans.

Fact: This is not true. There is no plan to seize the assets of unvaccinated Americans. The U.S. government has encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but there is no mandate or penalty for not getting vaccinated.

Claim: The U.S. military is developing a new weapon that can control the weather.

Fact: This is not true. There is no evidence that the U.S. military is developing a weather control weapon. The use of weather as a weapon is prohibited by international law.

Claim: The COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax that was created by the media and the government.

Fact: This is not true. COVID-19 is a real and deadly virus that has caused millions of deaths worldwide. The virus is caused by SARS-CoV-2, a respiratory virus that spreads from person toperson through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It is important to be critical of the information you read online and to check the facts before sharing it with others. You can also use fact-checking websites and tools to help you verify information.