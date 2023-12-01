Tiger Woods Admits to Mistakes in ‘Rusty’ Return to Golf

Nassau, Bahamas – Tiger Woods made his much-anticipated return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge on Wednesday, but the 15-time major champion struggled with his consistency and admitted to making some costly mistakes. Woods shot a 3-over-par 75 in the opening round, leaving him eight strokes behind co-leaders Tony Finau and Brian Harman.

“I was rusty, I didn’t have my feels and conditions were tough early,” Woods told the Golf Channel. “I kind of hung through there, and I did not finish off my round when I needed to. Consequently, it kind of went sideways at the end.”

Woods mixed four birdies with five bogeys and a double-bogey during an eventful start. He was under par for his round until a costly double-bogey at the par-five 15th, where he found a bush off the tee and was only able to advance his next shot a couple of feet forward. Further bogeys over the next two holes slipped him further down the leaderboard.

“I made a couple of stupid mistakes,” Woods said. “The double on 15 was a big one. I hit a good drive, but I just hit a poor second shot and ended up in the bush. I got lucky to get out of there, but I didn’t hit a good chip and then I three-putted.”

Despite his struggles, Woods was encouraged by some of his shots and is confident that he can improve his game in the coming days.

“I hit some good shots out there,” Woods said. “I just made too many mistakes. I’m not happy with the score, but I’m happy with the way I fought back. I’m looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow and trying to get off to a better start.”

Quotes

Justin Thomas, PGA Tour player: “Tiger looked a little rusty, but he still hit some great shots. I think he’s going to be tough to beat this week.”

Rickie Fowler, PGA Tour player: “It was great to see Tiger back out there competing again. He’s a legend of the game, and it’s always fun to watch him play.”

Jack Nicklaus, 18-time major champion: “Tiger is a great competitor, and I know he’s not going to give up. He’s going to work hard and get his game back in shape.”

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfers of all time. He has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus, and has spent a total of 813 weeks as the world’s number one ranked golfer. Woods has also won numerous other tournaments, including 82 PGA Tour events.

Conclusion

Tiger Woods had a rocky start to his comeback at the Hero World Challenge, but he is confident that he can improve his game in the coming days. Woods is a fierce competitor and is never one to give up easily. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the rest of the tournament.