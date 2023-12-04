Supercar Sharing® Attracts the Elite of the Luxury Market

Celebrities, Surgeons, Doctors, Engineers, and Entrepreneurs: Supercar Sharing® Solidifies Position in the Luxury Car Sharing Market



Zurich, Switzerland. December 4th, 2023 – Founded in 2021, Supercar Sharing AG, based in Zurich, Switzerland, has rapidly established itself as a leading force in the European luxury car-sharing and tourism market. With an impressive customer base, including celebrities and renowned entrepreneurs, the company plans global expansion with a focus on franchise partnerships and the opening of a flagship showroom and car storage facility in Dubai. Additionally, the opening of a location in Mallorca is scheduled for 2024 to further serve and expand in the luxury tourism market.

Since its establishment in 2021, Supercar Sharing has attracted over 1000 members from the sports car segment and records order values of over 8 million CHF in its portfolio. This includes an exclusive co-ownership model for the Bugatti Chiron Sport, marking a milestone in the co-ownership segment of the sharing revolution.

Supercar Sharing® aims to position itself as a long-term benchmark and market leader in the luxury sharing segment. With a clear focus on the future, the company plans to open 30 more franchise areas in the next 5 years and expand its fleet to over 200 luxury vehicles and supercars.

Innovation through a Co-Ownership System: Share Luxury, Save Costs, Travel Efficiently



The innovation of Supercar Sharing lies in its proprietary Supercar Co-Ownership System®. This system enables international customers to acquire ownership shares, starting from a 10% stake, up to full ownership of, for example, Swiss-registered vehicles.

As co-owners, customers receive usage rights along with voting and participation rights for the selected vehicle. The benefits of this innovative approach are diverse and include:

Cost Sharing: Co-ownership allows the costs of acquiring and operating luxury vehicles to be distributed among a limited number of car enthusiasts. This facilitates access to high-quality vehicles and enhances financial efficiency.

Professional Vehicle Management: Supercar Sharing takes care of professional vehicle management at its locations, from maintenance to insurance, ensuring worry-free use for co-owners.

Cost Efficiency: Compared to purchasing, leasing, or renting vehicles individually, co-ownership proves to be a significantly more cost-effective and sustainable option in the longer term.

The company holds brand rights in 31 countries and generates revenues from various sources, including co-ownership, purchase and sale of vehicles, membership subscriptions, vehicle rental, and franchise partnerships.

Deivis H. Valdes, the founder and CEO of the Supercar Sharing Group, expressed confidence in the company’s future: “We are proud of the growth and acceptance of our brand in the luxury car-sharing and tourism market so far. With our planned expansion and focus on franchise partnerships, we are confident that Supercar Sharing® will set the standard for the future of luxury sharing on a global scale.”

The two partners and main shareholders of Supercar Sharing AG, Deivis H. Valdes and Joschua Ammann, are seeking franchise partners for global expansion to further develop the successful model.