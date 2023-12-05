RAZORLIGHT TO HEADLINE DOCKSFEST IN CLEETHORPES

GRIMSBY, UK. December 5th, 2023 – , a major live music festival set to electrify Meridian Showground in Cleethorpes on Saturday 6th July 2024, has announced it will be headlined by Razorlight. DocksFest 2024 , a major live music festival set to electrify Meridian Showground in Cleethorpes on Saturday 6th July 2024, has announced it will be headlined by Razorlight.

The newly-announced festival will see the indie rock band joined by the folk-punk troubadour Frank Turner, anthemic rock stalwarts Feeder, indie-pop favorites Lottery Winners, Madchester band Afflecks Palace and homegrown talent Orphan Boy and Healer. The event will be hosted by Grimsby comedian and presenter, Lloyd Griffith.

Staged by Dirty Docks Ltd, in collaboration with Grimsby brewery Docks Beers and venue Docks Academy, the festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of music, street food and great beer and should be an unforgettable experience for festival-goers.

“We’re really excited to bring DocksFest to Meridian Showground in 2024,” said Will Douglas, festival founder and Director of Dirty Docks, Docks Beers and Docks Academy. “Our team has worked tirelessly to curate this amazing festival lineup of both renowned and emerging artists. As well as chart topping acts, I’m pleased we will get to shine a spotlight on the local music scene with the talents of Orphan Boy and Healer. We will also have acoustic performances from other local musicians on another stage. It’s a blend of established and emerging artists that we’ve been programming successfully at Docks Academy. We can’t wait to share this incredible day with music lovers from near and far. It should be a real celebration of our community, culture, and the power of live music to bring people together.”

Chris Gadd, Director of Stage & Light, the Stallingborough based company responsible for the festival’s staging, light and sound said “We’re proud to be part of DocksFest 2024 and to contribute to the vibrant cultural tapestry of our community. It’s great to be part of a team of local people bringing an event of this scale to North East Lincolnshire and we have been planning it together with Docks Beers since working on the Docks Drive-in 2020 during Covid. It will be fantastic for the area to have this on our doorstep and it’s a testament to Docks’ dedication to fostering a vibrant cultural scene in our community and the collaborative spirit they bring to business that it’s happening. It’s a stellar line-up and we’re committed to delivering a stunning live music experience.”