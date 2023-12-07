Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

To round off a record-breaking 2023, Taylor Swift has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

The award goes to an event or person deemed to have had the most influence on global events over the past year.

This year the global pop sensation launched a record-breaking global tour, released this year’s fastest-selling album, broke box office-records with her concert film, and became the world’s most-played musical artist, achieving over 26.1 billion streams on Spotify alone.

It’s safe to say that Taylor Swift has one of the most dedicated fanbase in the world, known as ‘Swifties’. But, which cities in the UK and Ireland come out on top as being the most dedicated?

New research by Betway has revealed which cities are the most loyal ‘Swifties, with London coming out on top!

To do this, the team ranked major cities in the UK and Ireland based on a number of factors, such as who is searching for Taylor Swift the most, who has the most TS-dedicated events, and how well she is doing in their charts.

The team then used a normalised ranking function to score each data point out of 10, which gave each location an overall score out of 80 to determine who reigns supreme for being avid Taylor Swift fans.

London claims the crown for being home to the most dedicated Taylor Swift fans, as the city achieved an almost perfect overall score of 71.4/80.

The star will be wrapping up her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium next summer, treating fans to an incredible eight shows at the world-famous venue.

Not far behind the English capital is Liverpool, whose dedicated Swiftie fanbase secured the city an overall score of 63.5/80.

The global popstar will be paying a visit to the city next year, performing at the iconic home of Liverpool Football Club, Anfield Stadium, for three nights during the UK leg of her ‘Eras Tour’.

Coming in at number three is Dublin who proves that Irish Swifties are some of the most loyal fans in the world, scoring 63.1/80 in the study.

It will ‘Hit Different’ when Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour heads to the city’s Aviva Stadium across three nights in June 2024 where fans can dance and sing to their favourite songs live.

Claiming fourth place are loyal Swifties residing in Manchester, whose dedication to the award-winning star scored the city an impressive 55.2/80 in the study.

From Swiftogeddon club nights hosted at the iconic 02 Ritz to Taylor Swift-themed brunches, Manchester Swifties are spoilt for choice when it comes to events dedicated to the star.

Taylor Swift fans in Glasgow have shown their dedication to their icon, with the city appearing in fifth position with an overall score of 54/80 in the study.

With over 79,500 TikTok views for Swiftogeddon nights in the Scottish city, Glaswegian Swifties have proved they know how to ‘Shake It Off’!

See how the top 10 cities rank in the study: