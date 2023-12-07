(TTT) Terribly Tiny Tales welcomes Jitin Babu to its leadership team as VP – Operations

India-wide release, 7th December 2023: India’s much-loved content company and storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) has announced the appointment of Jitin Babu as Vice President – Operations. This strategic addition to TTT’s leadership team reflects its dedication to enhancing operational effectiveness and advancing its purpose of amplifying the power of storytelling.

A passionate problem-solver, Jitin brings wide-ranging expertise and a proven track record in business management. He has over 13 years of experience in strategy, growth, innovation and business development. He embarked on his professional journey as a novice trader, delving into the intricate world of finance. Over time, he transformed into a successful founder, steering multiple functions and business verticals with adept leadership. Jitin also earned his MBA at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, specialising in Finance & Strategy.

While finance was his career, content was his passion which manifested in the creation of Curateus, a marketplace dedicated to human-curated content, where he served as the Co-Founder & CEO. Curateus was acquired by a Delaware based content publishing company earlier this year.

In his new role as the Vice President of Operations, Jitin will leverage his experience and apply his skills across the board to create value and impact. He will play a pivotal part in shaping and executing TTT’s operational strategies, ensuring seamless processes across the organisation and productising revenue across verticals, starting with TTT Academy.

Jitin Babu, Vice President – Operations, Terribly Tiny Tales said, “TTT is at the epicentre of the Indian digital content and modern storytelling scene, and being a part of this amazing team only makes me incredibly happy. I am looking forward to this new chapter where I intend to use my past expertise in the media-tech and digital content space to positively impact TTT Academy and TTT at large and create opportunities to drive it forward.”

Anuj Gosalia, CEO of Terribly Tiny Tales said, “At TTT, we’re always looking for people who want to work at the cutting-edge of the content and creator economy. And we are delighted to welcome Jitin to TTT as part of our leadership. We believe that his background in operations, his founder-mindset aligns perfectly with our vision for TTT’s future. His expertise will contribute significantly to our growth.”

This appointment proves essential for TTT and TTT Academy since it allows the organisation to pursue new opportunities, including integrating AI-tools for the community and broaden its global reach. Without a doubt, Jitin Babu’s leadership will be crucial in directing TTT through these exciting opportunities.