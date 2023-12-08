Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash

In the software industry, test automation is a buzzword that businesses use to automate software testing practices and procedures. Test automation is becoming more and more popular because, in comparison to ad hoc manual testing, it is more compatible with contemporary agile methodologies.

True, you cannot achieve 100% automation, but you also cannot rely entirely on manual testing. Because manual testing takes time, it extends the delivery cycle.

What is Software Test Automation?

Programmatically confirming the expected and actual results without the need for human intervention is known as software test automation. To create and run the scripts for test automation, specific testing tools are required.

This leads us to our next query: What makes automated testing necessary? Manual testing requires a lot of time and resources. Release cycles are sped up by the automation of modern software development processes.

Release should be delayed if manual testing is involved until you receive a response from the testing team. Testing may cause your release to go slower even if the development is finished on schedule. Nevertheless, automation testing requires less effort and time.

Among the benefits of automated testing are:

Reduces expenses

Quick Development and Delivery

Reliable Results

CI/CD or DevOps Integration

What makes a test automation strategy necessary?

The effectiveness of test automation is determined by its test automation strategy, the test automation services, and the service provider, and the best results come from well-defined automation strategies. The team or organization should take its time developing the strategy. Automation can become distracted if it lacks a solid automation strategy.

If there’s no automation plan, here are some issues that might pop up.

Loss of Business Value: The return on investment (ROI) will be minimal if the test automation framework fails to provide any business value. Nothing that has no business value or a negative return on investment in test automation is supported by any organization. A well-defined automation strategy should deliver more business value than anticipated.

The return on investment (ROI) will be minimal if the test automation framework fails to provide any business value. Nothing that has no business value or a negative return on investment in test automation is supported by any organization. A well-defined automation strategy should deliver more business value than anticipated. Absence of Vision: Without an automation strategy, you risk bringing multiple tools and discarding them more frequently. Automation strategies define long-term goals and visions.

Without an automation strategy, you risk bringing multiple tools and discarding them more frequently. Automation strategies define long-term goals and visions. Inappropriate Technology: If you don’t have an automation plan, you’ll use the incorrect equipment and software. The wrong tech stack and tool selection could result in many difficulties down the road, including the need to completely replace the current system and start over.

If you don’t have an automation plan, you’ll use the incorrect equipment and software. The wrong tech stack and tool selection could result in many difficulties down the road, including the need to completely replace the current system and start over. Risk Analysis: The plan also aids in forecasting the level of risk associated with test automation. Information about potential risks, optimization strategies, workarounds, and other options will all be included in the strategy. Without an automation strategy, things can get pretty messy. So, Learn more about Agile’s Risk-Based Testing.

The best ways to develop a strategy for test automation

1. Set up objectives

You must clearly define your long- and short-term test automation goals before you begin. The road map should be posted clearly, and stakeholders and upper management should be consulted. You may find some of the tips useful in defining the objective.

Why is test automation being considered for this project?

The anticipated ROI or business value of automation

The extent of automation

An advanced process to provide the automation

The intended percentage of automation (to be implemented gradually, e.g., quarterly)

The ultimate objective of automation

2. Test Approach Planning

There are several testing levels; frequently, automation is mistaken for end-to-end testing, but there are distinct levels. Making test pyramids is the best course of action.

Unit Testing: The automation strategy’s cornerstone, unit testing, has very few false failures. Even though white box testing includes unit testing, having adequate coverage of unit testing lowers regression. Any feature that is being developed should require unit testing. The quality gate, which allows you to specify the minimum percentage of Unit Test coverage before pushing it to the repository, is an option offered by the modern infrastructure. Generally speaking, the coverage percentage for unit testing falls between 80% and 90%; however, this varies based on the application’s complexity, type, and application framework.

The automation strategy’s cornerstone, unit testing, has very few false failures. Even though white box testing includes unit testing, having adequate coverage of unit testing lowers regression. Any feature that is being developed should require unit testing. The quality gate, which allows you to specify the minimum percentage of Unit Test coverage before pushing it to the repository, is an option offered by the modern infrastructure. Generally speaking, the coverage percentage for unit testing falls between 80% and 90%; however, this varies based on the application’s complexity, type, and application framework. Integration and API Testing: Nearly all companies now use API-driven architecture in their development processes. API testing is simple to accomplish and serves as a middle-level or integration test. The output from the clear API testing technique is excellent. A significant portion of the business logic is validated through API testing. If you don’t have an API, you should think about doing integrated component testing.

Nearly all companies now use API-driven architecture in their development processes. API testing is simple to accomplish and serves as a middle-level or integration test. The output from the clear API testing technique is excellent. A significant portion of the business logic is validated through API testing. If you don’t have an API, you should think about doing integrated component testing. UI Testing: UI elements are the main focus of UI testing. UI testing includes, among other things, visual validation testing. Mainly, the UI testing verifies the fonts, styles, layouts, alignments, and other elements. A more seamless user experience (UX) and a decrease in UI bugs are two benefits of well-defined UI testing.

UI elements are the main focus of UI testing. UI testing includes, among other things, visual validation testing. Mainly, the UI testing verifies the fonts, styles, layouts, alignments, and other elements. A more seamless user experience (UX) and a decrease in UI bugs are two benefits of well-defined UI testing. End-to-end testing: This type of testing is the most concentrated in test automation and primarily concentrates on workflow and functionality. The majority of the end-to-end testing uses simulation to mimic user behavior. This is the precise substitute for human testing. Well-written end-to-end testing is essential. You must take this into account when developing a strategy because it also needs timely maintenance to generate accurate output.

Additional Testing Domains to Consider:

Cross-Browser Testing: To comprehend the cross-browser requirements, the testing team must collaborate with the business and product teams. Your application should function well on different devices, covering browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, and others.

To comprehend the cross-browser requirements, the testing team must collaborate with the business and product teams. Your application should function well on different devices, covering browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, and others. Cross Platform Testing: It’s like making sure your app can dance gracefully on any stage, be it Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android. A good and well planned strategy ensures your app works smoothly everywhere. Whether it’s different browsers on the same system or various browsers on different systems, consider both native apps and browsers. Tools like Browserstack, a cloud-based platform, can make this process smoother.

3. Select a Framework

The most important thing is to select the right kind of framework after you have determined the business value. It is important to discuss the various automation framework types with the team in order to select the best one.

Framework for Linear Automation (Record & Playback)

When the user simply records the tests and runs them afterward, the record and playback framework functions as intended. Beginners will find the record and playback tools to be quite useful. It is not advised to use the record and playback tool due to its numerous limitations.

Data-Driven Test Framework

Data and actual tests are simply kept apart in data-driven testing. In a data-driven framework, your script dynamically utilizes data stored in external files like CSV or JSON.

Keyword driven framework

The actions carried out on the GUI are mapped to the keywords in the keyword-driven framework. For instance, the GUI enters the username when the keyword “enter the username” is typed. When a keyword is found, the mapped functions are called to carry out actions. The keywords are kept apart from the testing logic and stored separately.

Model of Pages Objects

The most widely used automation framework design strategy is the page object model. Another name for it is POM. The object repository for holding the HTML elements is created by the page object model. Every web page’s HTML elements, or objects, are saved in a different file. Test scripts are then created using the page objects.

Modular driven framework

The test case is divided into manageable modules by the modular-driven framework. The module may consist of a subset of the application’s features or functions. To create a larger test suite, individual tests are created and then combined. The necessary scenarios and modules are typically called by the master script.

Library architecture framework

Similar to a modular-driven framework, the library architecture framework offers the advantage of common functions in addition to the features of a modular-based framework. Comparable tasks that are transferable to different locations are divided up and kept in shared files or directories.

Framework Driven by Behavior

The Gherkin language format (Given, when, then) is used by the BDD frameworks. The test cases will be mapped to the acceptance criteria provided by the product team. The feature files are part of the BDD framework. There will be a series of scenarios in standard English in every feature file. To write the execution logic, these feature file scenarios are mapped to the step definition files.

Hybrid framework

Given that every framework has some benefits and drawbacks, the Hybrid Framework could combine any of the aforementioned frameworks. A hybrid framework can be made by combining the aforementioned framework types according to the features that are needed.

4. Assess and Select the Tool

It is important to carefully consider the testing tool and select the appropriate one. Never select the best testing tool available; instead, select the best tool for your organization. This implies that your company might not be the greatest fit for the greatest tool available.

When assessing a testing tool, there are a number of factors to take into account, including:

The tool’s scope for test automation

Functionality that is anticipated from the test automation tool

Supported browsers and platforms

You must assess whether it fits your domain’s budget.

The support for programming languages

Support from the community and documentation

Learning was done

In order to evaluate automation tools, you usually select a set of tools that best suit your team or organization and conduct a Proof of concept (POC) to make a final decision.

The tool will be assessed by writing a few test cases and responding to the previously stated set of questions. To test how well the proof of concept fits into the DevOps framework, it may also involve integrating with the CI/CD pipeline.

Once you’ve evaluated and chosen the tool, it’s time to talk to management. Clearly outline the tool’s pros and cons to help them understand its advantages and limitations. One must evaluate the tool in accordance with the needs of the organization without being biased by one’s experience and knowledge.

5. Environment for Test Automation

Regarding the storage of test data, the location of automation execution, the sharing and storage of reports, the duration of old report storage, and other details, you must be extremely clear. It’s like selecting the right setting for a play; each environment sets the stage for a different act in the application’s validation process. Understanding which environment suits the performance helps ensure a flawless show.

The pipeline’s configuration and triggers become operational if you implement DevOps practices.

6. Examining Risks

Analyzing the risk and informing management of it is crucial. Depending on the tools and approach you’re using, automation testing could come with certain risks. Imagine the risk, for instance, if you decide to use the production environment while developing a separate credential for test automation. If the risk becomes real, how do we plan to minimize its impact? You should anticipate the risks associated with automation and develop a plan for mitigating those risks before beginning to test automation.

Describe the Automation Teamwork Approach

This is the high-level strategy for automating the process, complete with role assignments. For automation, you can use the sprint-1 strategy. Test case review procedures that are automated may also be a part of it.

Roles and responsibilities of team members, leader, point of contact, etc.

For instance, when test cases are automated, sprint-1 – 1 or the same sprint

How the testing personnel are distributed: some organizations use a dedicated automation team, some combine automation and manual testers, and still others use a scrum team with a dedicated automation member for each team.

8. Learning Goals

When selecting a tool, it is important to consider the learning curve because there will be learning involved if you are moving from one tech stack to another or starting the transition from manual to automated testing. Productivity cannot be 100% when learning is involved because team members must dedicate time to learning. Thus, you must establish learning objectives. Management should be aware of this as well since productivity might not be as anticipated until the learning is finished.

9. Develop, Run, and Keep Up Tests

The technology and tools are your choices. So, now you know the correct tools. Now it’s time to put them to work and bring automation to life.

Write the automation scripts first.

Determine what can and cannot be automated.

Prioritize the most important features and fast victories first.

Run the test cases frequently after you’ve created them. Automation test cases are expected to require timely maintenance because they will be actively developing in the background.

You work on creating, executing, and maintaining repeats every day.

10. Integration of DevOps and Execution Plans

After the test automation scripts are prepared, you must schedule their execution.

Think about developing test suites for things like sanity, regression, and smoke.

Establish the execution plan; for instance, smoke must run daily and regression should occur twice a week, etc.

Maintain a feature-wise test suite so that you can run only the necessary test suites in response to feature changes rather than the entire regression suite.

Think about how DevOps integration facilitates the work of developers and testers.

Anyone can execute and obtain the report thanks to the DevOps integration, which also lessens the testing team’s dependence.

11. Reporting

The test automation tool’s reporting is its most crucial component.

Technical details should not be included in the reporting as this could confuse the stakeholders.

The report needs to include the total number of test cases—passed, failed, etc.

For added visual appeal, think about including graphs, trends, etc. in the report.

The report should be easily understood by anyone, even those without technical expertise.

A report-sharing strategy needs to be established, including who gets the reports, when and how often to share them, etc.

Keep a report somewhere accessible so that it can be accessed at any time.

12. Examine, evaluate, and look back

This is a never-ending task that requires you to constantly examine your test scripts, identify the root causes of false failures, and comprehend the factors that influence the development of test cases. How can you make it even better? This is not just a test case creation task. This might also entail changing the automation strategy as a whole, but this shouldn’t stray from your initial objectives.

Wrapping Up

In your company, test automation might be your only testing option. The effectiveness of test automation is based on how well the strategy is laid out and carried out. Any errors you make in the process of developing a plan could have a significant effect. When developing a test automation strategy, you should exercise extreme caution and impartiality. Both good and bad things should be known to the management. Seek advice and comments from others, and refrain from acting on your judgment. Make a choice based on the opinions and feedback gathered.

Author Bio

Vishnu Narayan is a content writer works at ThinkPalm Technologies. He is a passionate writer, a tech enthusiast, and an avid reader who tries to tour the globe with a heart that longs to see more sunsets than Netflix!