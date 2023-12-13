Christmas Stress: Expert reveals how AI can help this christmas

Recent reports suggest that 3 in 10 Brits state that their mental health declines over the Christmas period. Many may suffer with anxiety or become overwhelmed during the chaotic holiday period.

However, with AI becoming increasingly immersed into the everyday lives of many, how may the bot be able to ease the stress of some festive tasks, and how many of us plan to turn to the bot for assistance in the lead up to the upcoming festive period?

Keen to learn more, the experts at prompt management tool, AIPRM, conducted a survey of 2,500 UK adults in a bid to discover more about how Brits plan to use AI to help make their Christmas to do lists more manageable.

Key Findings:

One in six Brits (15%) intend to use AI to plan their Christmas Day itinerary.

A further one in six (14%) will use AI to write cards, emails, or Christmas greetings for loved ones.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents stated they will be using AI this Christmas due to its time saving benefits.

Over a third (35%) of Brits will use AI due to their curiosity of how the bot can help them with their day to day tasks.

Tasks that Brits will be using AI for this Christmas

Rank Tasks Brits will Turn to AI for Help with at Christmas Percentage of respondents (%) =1 To plan my Christmas Day itinerary 15% =1 For writing Christmas cracker jokes 15% 3 For writing cards/emails/Christmas greetings to loved ones 14% 4 For writing Christmas quizzes/ entertainment 13% 5 To create my Christmas shopping list (gifts) 12%

According to the findings from AIPRM, one in six Brits who celebrate Christmas (15%) intend to use AI to plan their itinerary for the big day this year.

A further one in six (15%) also plan to use the bot to help them improve their Christmas cracker banter in 2023, admitting they’ll be asking AI to help write their Christmas cracker jokes.

The study also revealed that almost one in six (14%) Christmas-loving Britons will be looking to AI for inspiration when constructing their heartfelt festive wishes and using AI to help write cards, emails, or Christmas greetings for loved ones.

Interestingly, earlier in the year, even Moonpig expressed their interest in using AI to create messages for its cards.

Comparatively, the tasks UK adults will be least likely to be turning to AI software to help with were found to be for cooking or planning recipes (10%), and planning the month itinerary in the lead up to Christmas (10%).

Reasons that Brits will be using AI this Christmas

Rank Reason Percentage of respondents (%) 1 I find it saves me time 49% 2 I’m curious about how AI can help me in my day to day 35% 3 I love the technology and use it daily 8% 4 I find it saves me money 7%

When quizzed on their top reasons for turning to AI for assistance in the run up to Christmas, AIPRM found that almost half of those who plan to do so (49%) said that they find it saves them time during the busy festive period.

Meanwhile, just over a third (35%) of respondents want to use AI this Christmas due to their curiosity of how the bot can help them from day to day.

Christoph C. Cemper, the founder of AIPRM provides comment on the use of AI at Christmas:

“The recent growth in the popularity of AI has been no secret, and has been at the centre of much debate for some time now. Despite this, people across the globe are embracing the technology and finding it useful for a plethora of tasks, be it in their working or personal lives.

“It’s great to learn more from our survey about how Brits will be using AI for a variety of tasks this festive season, whether it be to plan their itineraries, creating Christmas shopping lists, or even writing cards and messages to loved ones. This curiosity amongst the nation when it comes to AI and how it can benefit our day to day lives is great to see, and there really are no ends to the benefits it can deliver.

“With Christmas being one of the busiest times of year for so many of us, we’d encourage as many people as possible to give AI a try and see how it can help them in aiding and streamlining their festive to-do list, be it time saving, cash saving, or just general creativity!”