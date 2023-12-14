Revealed: The Six Sports Stars Who Became Politicians

Photo by Riley McCullough on Unsplash

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, the infamous Conor McGregor, has plans to run for the Irish presidency, following days of tweets in which he criticised presidential candidates and the Irish government.

McGregor’s last UFC fight was back in 2021 where he suffered some injuries. Since then, the former UFC champion has spent his time on other ventures, but it seems his next move is a political one if his posts on X are anything to go by.

With this in mind, the team at SportsBoom.com have looked at six instances where a sports star has, or at least attempted to, begin a political career.

1. Manny Pacquaio (Boxer)

Nicknamed ‘Pacman’, Manny Pacquaio is widely considered as one of the all-time greatest boxers. He took home 12 different titles in eight different divisions, attaining and maintaining these positions of stature across four decades.

Pacquiao secured a seat representing a portion of the Sarangani province in the Philippines’ lower congressional chamber in 2010, adopting a firmly conservative stance with a tough-on-drug-crime platform while maintaining his boxing career.

In 2016, he was elected as a Senator of the Philippines and held this position until 2022. Retiring from boxing in 2021, Pacquaio stated his intention to run for election as President of the Philippines in 2022, but he lost to Bongbong Marcos.

2. Jesse Ventura (Wrestler)

The 1980s were a boom period for wrestling, with WWF (now known as WWE) dominating America. Among the stars of the day such as Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, was Jesse Ventura.

Ventura was a wrestling superstar of his day known for his elaborate, eye-popping costumes. Upon retirement from the sport in 1990, Ventura moved swiftly into politics, winning the election for Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota – a four-year position he held.

That put him in a position to win a three-way race for the Minnesota governor seat in 1998, defeating far more connected political figures. He was also the first US Governor ever to have his likeness rendered in an action figure, from his wrestling days of course.

3. George Weah (Footballer)

Having had stints at huge clubs such as Chelsea, AC Milan and PSG, striker George Weah had a highly prolific footballing career throughout the 90s. He was widely considered brilliant and won a Ballon d’Or in 1995, becoming the first and only player to win a Ballon d’Or while representing an African country internationally.

Since his retirement in 2003, Weah has been massively involved in Liberian politics. He ran a failed presidential election campaign in 2005, and a failed vice-presidential election campaign in the subsequent 2011 election. That didn’t stop him, however.

In the 2017 Liberian election, Weah tried again to run for president, and he finally succeeded. He was sworn in as president in 2018, after defeating the incumbent vice president Joseph Boakai. Weah and Bokai rematched in 2023, and Weah was defeated and is currently the outgoing president, with Bokai set to be sworn in next year.

4. Marcus Rashford (Footballer)

The Manchester United and England winger, Marcus Rashford is still at the peak of his career, and whilst he hasn’t run for any high office yet, Rashford has been extremely active in British politics.

Throughout the pandemic, Rashford was extremely vocal about schoolchildren who were missing out on free school meals during lockdown. He collaborated with charities to deliver meals to those in the Greater Manchester area who were no longer receiving their free school meals.

In June 2020, Rashford wrote an open letter to the UK government calling for them to end UK child poverty. A day later, the government announced a change in policy regarding the extension of free school meals for children during the summer holidays. Rashford’s campaign was credited as one of the deciding factors for their decision.

Since then, Rashford has been involved in various campaigns that look to end child poverty and help children who are in need.

5. Vitali Klitschko (Boxer)

As a professional boxer, Vitali Klitschko had an extremely successful career in the sport. He won multiple world heavyweight championships.

Overall, the Ukrainian defeated 15 opponents in world heavyweight title fights and made 12 successful title defences. Vitali and his younger brother Wladimir entered the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the pair of brothers with the most world heavyweight title fight wins.

Once Vitali retired in 2013, he switched his full career to politics, previously having combined boxing and politics since 2005. Klitschko was elected as mayor of Kyiv in 2014 and has been incumbent in the position since – after being elected for a second term in 2020.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Klitschko and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both been internationally praised as symbols of Ukrainian resistance.

6. Andriy Shevchenko (Footballer)

Andriy Shevchenko is widely considered one of the greatest strikers of all time in football, he won the Champions League in 2003 and won various league and cup titles in Ukraine, Italy and England.

Quitting football for politics in 2012, he stood for election to the Ukrainian Parliament in the Ukrainian parliamentary election, but his party failed to win parliamentary representation.

Shevchenko was always politically active even in his footballing career, showing his support for the Social Democratic Party of Ukraine in the 1990s along with his Dynamo Kyiv teammates.

However, after his election defeat, Shevchenko returned to football in 2016 and began a managerial career, managing the Ukraine national team, and most recently Genoa in Italy.