Films to Skip this Holiday Season to Protect the Magic of Santa Claus for Your Children

Parents with little ones understand the efforts you have to go to to keep the spirit of Santa Claus alive every Christmas. From Elf on the Shelf to mince pies and carrots, one of the biggest joys this time of year is seeing your child’s face light up at the mention of Santa.

With that comes the fear that one day, something or someone will ruin their belief in Santa. To avoid that happening anytime soon, the team at Your Baby Club has compiled a list of movies to avoid watching that could plant a seed of doubt in your child’s mind, and have them questioning the magic of Christmas.

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever

The new Diary of a Wimpy Kid was released on Disney+ this December and has caused quite a stir on social media. Parents have warned against watching the family film as it could ruin the magic of Christmas.

In the animated film, Greg Heffley is told by his parent that he must be on his best behavior in the lead-up to Christmas. He finds the gift that he asked Santa for hidden by his mom and receives the same gift on Christmas Day.

The movie sends a heartwarming overall message about giving to the less fortunate after Greg donates his gift to a boy in need. Whilst this is an important lesson to teach your little ones, it could lead your children to ask why their mom got the gift and not Santa.

2. The Santa Claus

The Santa Clause trilogy has a unique take on the character. In the first film, Scott Calvin ends up as the new Santa Claus after causing the previous Santa to fall off the roof on Christmas Eve. The film’s explanation for this is that anybody who accidentally kills Santa has to become him, contradictory to common beliefs.

Whilst it does instill the magic of Santa, these versions of events don’t align with what has been told to children throughout their childhoods. With this movie straying away from the classic story of Santa, it could lead to some pulling down of the smokescreen.

3. The Grinch (2018)

In this animated movie adaptation of the classic 2000s Grinch, the terrorizing, green character implies that Santa doesn’t exist. The Grinch will have your little ones wondering if Santa is real, as he mentions at the start of the movie that nobody has ever seen him and, therefore, ponders the question regarding his existence.

Up until the end of the film, this question is unanswered. This means your children may pick up on this and start to doubt the magic of Christmas. Either way, it’s best to avoid this if you don’t want your kids left wanting answers to complicated questions.

4. Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way is about a father trying to find his child the only gift he wants for Christmas, a Turbo Man Doll, in an attempt to gain redemption from his son.

The narrative behind Santa Claus is that he is the one delivering gifts, not Arnold Schwarzenegger. It could raise suspicions for children watching, as they will wonder why the main character Howard is trying to find his son’s toy and not Santa.

5. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

You might be able to get away with showing this one to your kids. Whilst the hint is subtle, at the end of the movie, Keving McAllister wakes up with his family to a mountain of gifts – a magical ending to an action-packed film. However, these presents are from Mr. Duncan, the toy shop owner, and not Santa Claus.

It doesn’t give away the secret of Santa overtly, but there is a chance it may leave many to speculate why it wasn’t Santa who brought them the gifts the night before.

6. The Christmas Chronicles

This 2018 film is full of Christmas spirit, as a sister and brother hatch a plan to capture Father Christmas on tape. However, at the start of the movie, the brother starts talking to his sister about how Santa Claus doesn’t exist.

Eventually, this rumor is put to bed when Santa shows up to save the day, but it could still plant the seed in any child’s mind that Old Saint Nick could be fake. This movie is a great modern take that manages to capture the magic of an old Christmas classic, it’s just unfortunate that it could have a child questioning if Santa is real.

Now here is a selection of our favorite child-friendly festive movies to watch this Christmas: