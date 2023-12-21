FREAKINS Unveils new Collaboration with The Rebel Kid, Apoorva Makhija

FREAKINS, the trailblazing GenZ e-commerce brand, is thrilled to announce its dynamic collab collection with the leading GenZ influencer, Apoorva Makhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid. The collection is a vibrant celebration of Apoorva’s exuberant personality, encapsulating the essence of her chaotic and energetic spirit.

The FREAKINS X APOORVA collection is a fusion of youthful exuberance and trendsetting style. Boasting bold patterns, and unconventional designs, this collaboration is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing GenZ with fashion that resonates with their audacious and free-spirited nature.

Harpreet Kaur, Head of Brand Marketing at FREAKINS, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Apoorva Makhija brings an electrifying energy to everything she does, making her the perfect collaborator for FREAKINS. This collection is a manifestation of the chaotic brilliance that defines both Apoorva and our brand. We are thrilled to present this unique line that captures the essence of GenZ in all its unapologetic glory.”

The FREAKINS X APOORVA collection will be available exclusively on the FREAKINS website starting 16th December 2023. Fashion enthusiasts and fans alike can expect a range of statement pieces that embody the rebellious and vibrant spirit of Apoorva Makhija.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva | Comedy | Fashion | Travel (@the.rebel.kid)

About FREAKINS:

FREAKINS is a GenZ e-commerce brand that thrives on pushing boundaries and embracing the unique spirit of today’s youth. With a focus on bold designs, vibrant colours, and trendsetting fashion, FREAKINS aims to empower the next generation to express themselves freely through clothing.