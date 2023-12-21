Introducing Key Partnerships for the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum

Qatar University and Ernst & Young (EY) Forge Partnership with the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum to AdvanceCollaborative Innovation in Autonomous e-Mobility

Doha, December19, 2024 – The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) announces its latest partnerships promising to propel the international autonomous e-Mobility conversation to new heights.

Qatar University (QU), renowned for its distinguished School of Engineering, proudly joins as Academic Partner to the Forum, taking place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024. The national university’s unwavering commitment to expanding the frontiers of knowledge and its dedication to nurturing future leaders, position it as ideal partner to the Forum. As international hub for academic excellence in Qatar, QU brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the fold, increasing the Forum’s potentialtohelp shape the future of autonomous e-Mobility globally. Thecollaboration aims to inspire coming generations of leaders in the rapidly evolving field of smart and sustainable transportation, an area of local and global importance and urgency.

Dr. Khalid, Dean of the College of Engineering at Qatar University, remarked, “This partnership embodies our mutual aspirations for the future of mobility as we combine our expertise to devise inventive solutions and pave the way for long-lasting sustainability solutions.”

Ernst & Young (EY), a global firm that believes in the potential of collaboration to devise forward-thinking policies and regulations, especially in partnership with the government sector, has joined as Advisory Partner to the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum.

EY’sinvolvement underscores its dedication to facilitating the transformation of the mobility sector and supporting new solutions that benefit societies at large.

Ammar S Hattab, EY Qatar Managing Partner, says “EY is proud to be the advising partner for the Autonomous E-Mobility Forum, which aligns with our commitment to helping businesses reframe their approach to sustainability and putting it at the center of how value is created. As regional governments pledge to expand energy diversification efforts, the forum’s focus on the area of sustainable mobility space and how the current technology can be leverage for real-world solutions will help guide the conversation around research, education, implementation, and future policies.”

These partnerships collectively assume a vital role for the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum 2024, withits mission to drive sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions across Qatar and beyond.These alliances signify a crucial step in establishing an integrated and environmentally friendly transportation system, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.