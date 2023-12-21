Undefeated sensation Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs set to face Nicolas David Veron in a thrilling boxing spectacle

VALENCIA, SPAIN. 20 December 2023 – Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night as two titans of the boxing world, Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs and Nicolas David “Mazazo” Veron, prepare to collide in a high-stakes showdown on December 22, 2023, at the Pabellón Municipal de Sedaví in Valencia, Spain.

Ambassador and the undefeated boxer MightyTipsAmbassador and the undefeated boxer Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs from Latvia has taken the boxing world by storm, boasting of a 14-0-0 pro boxing record. Known for his lightning-fast combinations and unparalleled ring IQ, Aleksejevs has earned a reputation as one of the most perspective fighters in the welterweight division.

Standing in his way is Nicolas David “Mazazo” Veron from Argentina who has a record of 11-11-1 and stands out with good speed and ring generalship.

Asked what Jevgenijs expects the outcome to be, “The Hurricane” is confident: “I expect it to be an intense and close fight, because we both want to win. I have been preparing for this fight for the last six weeks and my team and I have been analyzing the weaknesses of my opponent, which I plan to use to my advantage, so I’m counting on this to be my next victory.” Promising an electrifying night for fight fans, this clash between Aleksejevs and Veron has captured the imagination of the European boxing community. Both fighters have expressed their unwavering confidence, setting the stage for an epic battle right before Christmas.

Fans can expect an atmosphere charged with anticipation as these two warriors step into the ring to settle the score and vie for supremacy in the catchweight of 74.5kg weight class.