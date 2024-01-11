(PresseBox) (Ilmenau, 03.01.2024 )

www.brandenburg-labs.com , developer of realistic immersive audio for headphones founded by Prof. Dr.-Ing. Karlheinz Brandenburg, co-inventor of the MP3 format, announced today that it will be introducingThe new system provides a whole new level of performance with never-before-heard immersive experiences for listeners. The Audio AR System makes it possible to recreate real acoustic environments via headphones for a new, realistic listening experience where virtual sound is seamlessly integrated into the lives of users, bridging the gap between the real and digital worlds. This is the first time a system with this level of immersion has ever been shown at a Consumer Electronics Show.

Brandenburg Labs creates this perfect auditory illusion via headphones. This allows listeners to perceive digital sounds just like real sounds, revolutionizing how sound over headphones is consumed. The system will be demoed at CES 2024 with a listening comparison between real loudspeakers and the virtual version of the loudspeakers played back over the Brandenburg Labs Audio AR headphone system. Listeners will immerse themselves in spatial audio music to explore the acoustic environment and experience how the sound adapts dynamically while they move.

“After co-creating the MP3 audio standard, there was always this question: ‘How can we get better audio quality over headphones for a more realistic spatial experience to sound similar to real-world situations?’” said Dr. Karlheinz Brandenburg, CEO, Brandenburg Labs. “Using our research from renowned institutions, including the Technische Universität Ilmenau and the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology, where we created concepts like Personalized Auditory Realities (PARty) and studied how the brain works when listening to sounds, we created this system that gives you a true sense of spatial sound via headphones better than anything else you have ever heard. Brandenburg Labs’ immersive audio solution has the potential to disrupt technology and change the way digital media applications are experienced.”

PARty is a concept for an intelligent wearable, which will help users create their own personalized auditory reality to reduce interfering background noise and increase the volume of the sound source that the user is currently focused on. Virtual sound sources will be naturally placed in the user’s hearing environment so that the user experiences the feeling of real spatial sound.

Brandenburg Labs Demos at CES 2024

To appreciate the power of truly immersive audio, experience Brandenburg Labs’ technology firsthand at the CES Venetian Hotel Suite! Brandenburg Labs will be demoing Audio Augmented Reality for press and customers/partners at CES 2024, held in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024, at the Brandenburg Labs Suite at the Venetian Hotel, 29th Floor, Suite 29-331.



Schedule your CES press/analyst meeting with Brandenburg Labs at: https://calendly.com/brandenburg-labs/ces-2024

When: Sun, Jan 7 – Fri, Jan 12, 2024, 10 AM – 6 PM

Where: Venetian Hotel, 29th Floor, Suite 29-331

For more information, see the Brandenburg Labs website at: www.brandenburg-labs.com.

About Brandenburg Labs

Brandenburg Labs GmbH is a leading German audio technology company founded in 2019 by audio visionary Prof. Dr.-Ing. Karlheinz Brandenburg, known as the co-inventor and “father” of MP3. Brandenburg Labs creates immersive audio experiences for headphones as intuitive as real life to enable every listener to dive deep into any soundscape. With a primary objective of introducing immersive audio to the consumer headphone market, Brandenburg Labs empowers individuals to explore and interact with complete soundscapes, opening up the third dimension of headphone audio for everyone. In order to achieve this mission, the company collaborates with partners and hardware manufacturers.

Brandenburg Labs CEO Dr. Karlheinz Brandenburg is a renowned scientist, inventor, and entrepreneur known worldwide as the co-inventor of MP3 and the MPEG audio standards. His legendary work has shaped today’s landscape of digital audio technology. In 1989, Brandenburg received his doctorate from the Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen Nuremberg in the Department of Electrical Engineering with a thesis on digital audio coding and perception-oriented measurement methods. The research results of his dissertation are the basis of MPEG-1 Layer 3 (MP3), MPEG-2 Advanced Audio Coding (AAC), and most other modern audio compression methods. Together with his colleagues at Fraunhofer IIS and the MPEG Audio Standardization Group, he pioneered the development and establishment of this revolutionary invention in the 1990s. The technology was standardized as ISO/IEC MPEG Audio Layer 3. For these achievements, he was recently honored by the SMTPE with the Digital Processing Medal, among numerous other awards. For more information on Brandenburg Labs, see the website: www.brandenburg-labs.com. For additional details regarding his SMPTE award, see the press release: https://brandenburg-labs.com/medal-of-honor-from-verband-deutscher-tonmeister-e-v-for-brandenburg-labs-ceo-and-ilmenau-professor-karlheinz-brandenburg/.