Insurer issues advice on how to prevent costly frozen pipes

Clear, cold weather increases risk of pipes freezing

When they thaw, frozen pipes can split, resulting in thousands – and sometimes tens of thousands – of pounds’ worth of damage

Home insurer NFU Mutual is concerned that homeowners may be complacent after recent warmer weather, increasing risk of costly and disruptive damage

Leading rural insurer shares advice on how to prevent pipes freezing – and how to safely thaw them if they do As forecasters predict an end to the warmer, unsettled weather and a week of icy temperatures, leading rural insurer NFU Mutual is warning to people to beware of the signs of frozen pipes and take steps to avoid repair bills which can run up to thousands – and sometimes tens of thousands – of pounds’ worth of damage. After weeks of generally warmer weather, a period of cold weather is expected throughout this week. Extreme cold weather greatly increasing the chance of water in pipes around the home freezing. When the water in pipes freezes, it expands, causing the pressure inside the pipe to build up. This can often cause the pipe to split when it thaws, resulting in significant damage to the home. Andrew Chalk, home insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “In recent weeks, homeowners have rightly been tuned in to the potential dangers of storms and flooding, but unfortunately the colder weather brings a new and different risk. “We know from experience that frozen can cause tens of thousands of pounds’ worth of damage, apparently coming on suddenly as the temperature rises. This means the damage often isn’t apparent until it’s too late. “We’re urging homeowners not to be complacent after the recent storms and warmer weather and to be on the lookout for the signs of frozen pipes. “If your taps, toilets or boiler stops working, you may have a frozen pipe, so it’s worth checking periodically. As soon as you identify a potentially frozen pipe, turn off your water at the mains and at your water tank, if you have one, and see if you can locate the blockage where the pipe is frozen. “You can then call a plumber or attempt to thaw the pipe yourself while the water is off. To thaw pipes, open the taps and then attempt to thaw the area using hot cloths or towels or a similar item like a hot water bottle. Never use a naked flame and do not apply strong heat directly to the area, and consider placing a container beneath the area to catch any leaks if the pipe is burst. “If there is a leak, ensure the mains water supply remains off and the water system is drained and contact your insurer. “You can also reduce the likelihood of pipes freezing by making sure your central heating is kept on at a low temperature and is able circulate in unused rooms and by checking – or installing – insulation and lagging in cold areas of the house. “As well as causing devastating damage, frozen pipes can be hugely disruptive, so it’s well worth taking these simple steps.” What to do if your pipes freeze If taps or toilets stop working or refilling, or your boiler stops working, your taps may be frozen. If this happens: Know where your stopcock is and turn off the water

Open the taps and then attempt to thaw the area using hot cloths or towels or a similar item like a hot water bottle. Never use a naked flame and do not apply strong heat directly to the area. Consider placing a container beneath the area to catch any leaks if the pipe is burst

If there is a leak, ensure the mains water supply remains off and the water system is drained and contact your insurer Steps to take now to prevent pipes from freezing The chances of pipes freezing and splitting depends on the weather, the age and construction of the plumbing, and other factors like the level of insulation in your home. However, there are some simple steps you can take to reduce the chances of damage. Insulate pipes and water tanks with inexpensive lagging and tank jackets, paying particular attention to areas exposed to the cold – for example, outdoor pipes and those in attics, basements and lesser-used rooms

Set your thermostat to kick in above freezing temperature, or set the heating to regularly come on, even if you are not home

If leaving the house for a number of days, turn the water off at the mains and run the taps to avoid water building up in pipes

Insulate your home with draught excluders and other methods

When the heating is on, consider opening doors to little-used rooms and cupboards where pipes are

Fix leaky taps, which can increase the chance of freezing