NEW BRAINTEASER: Only the most observant can spot the ticket in under 41 seconds

NEW BRAINTEASER: Only the most observant can spot the ticket in under 41 seconds

New challenge: Only the most observant can spot the Euros ticket in under 41 seconds!

Key findings:

On average, it takes 41 seconds to crack this particularly tricky brainteaser

to crack this particularly tricky brainteaser One in ten admitted to giving up on the task!

High-res imagery to download for use can be found below

As excitement for Euro 2024 builds, a new football-themed puzzle provided by SeatPick is leaving the most eagle-eyed individuals wondering where the hidden football ticket is.

The puzzle, created and distributed by SeatPick, challenges readers to find the football ticket that is hidden amongst fans in the stadium – proving difficult to even the most seasoned of puzzle solvers.

According to the creators, it takes 41 seconds on average to hunt down the ticket.

Still can’t find it? Not to panic, you can find the solved brain teaser below!