the*gameHERs and Thunderpick Unveil a Game-Changing Partnership

NEW YORK, NY – January 9, 2024 – the*gamehers, the gaming community platform renowned for its focus on women in gaming, and Thunderpick, the leading online crypto betting platform, have formed a strategic partnership, signaling a major shift in the esports and online gaming sector. Scheduled to initiate a range of activations from January, this collaboration aims to notably expand and inﬂuence the female gaming landscape. The partnership marks a signiﬁcant step in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the gaming world, offering unique opportunities for female gamers to shine.

Kick-Off Happy Hour: Launch Event with Big Expectations

The partnership will be ofﬁcially launched with a Kick-Off Happy Hour event during SuperBowl Week in Las Vegas. This inaugural event, expected to bring the*gamehers community together, is set to offer an interactive experience complete with media coverage, networking opportunities, and an introduction to the collaboration. The event will be live-streamed on the*gamehers platforms in addition to various social media channels, aiming to connect a global audience of gamers and industry experts.

“Pink Picks”: 8-Week Campaign with Weekly Live Streams

Spanning over eight weeks, the “Pink Picks” campaign is scheduled to feature weekly

live-streamed segments to broadcast during Pink Pixels, the*gamehers weekly live-stream variety show. These sessions will focus on fantasy picks, detailed game analysis, predictions and professional advice, drawing on the expertise of seasoned gaming professionals. The campaign will be promoted across the*gamehers’ digital platforms.

StreamHERs Creator Livestream: Showcasing Femme-Identifying Gamers

The StreamHERs Creator Live Stream is an initiative focusing on femme-identifying gamers. The event will offer live coverage, emphasizing participants’ picks and providing in-depth gaming analysis. It will be streamed on the*gamehers platforms, with the aim of amplifying female voices in gaming and inviting them to become Thunderpick ambassadors.

The Thunderpick FemaLED Pro-Am Tournament: Tournament for Female-Led Teams

A highlight of the partnership is the Thunderpick FemaLED Pro-Am Tournament, a competition designed for female-led teams. This event is set to showcase the skills and competitive spirit of women in gaming. The tournament will be streamed across all platforms, offering an opportunity for femme-identifying gamers to engage in team play and become ambassadors for Thunderpick.