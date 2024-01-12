Top-10-POSHEST-Premier-League-teams-revealed

Fulham supporters recently snagged the title for having the ‘poshest football away day’ food spread, treating themselves to a bottle of prosecco and rose, accompanied by a selection of cheese and crackers to packets of smoked salmon, during their journey to Newcastle. In response, rival football fans have poked fun at their posh gastronomic choices.

This inspired the football connoisseurs at Ticketgum to uncover which Premier League teams are the poshest, by scrutinising four potential indicators of poshness: median house prices, gross annual pay, the presence of private schools, and of course, the quantity of expensive supermarkets like Waitrose and M&S for fans that prefer a posh meal – all within the same local authority as each club’s football stadium.

Premier League clubs ranked from most to least POSH

Rank Premier League Team Median House Price (£) Gross Annual Pay (£) Total no. of Waitrose/M&S per 100,000 people No. of independent schools per 100,000 people Final Poshness Score /10 1 Chelsea 1,357,500 41,892 2.08 4.17 9.68 2 Fulham 770,000 40,952 3.82 7.09 9.53 3 Tottenham Hotspur 585,000 33,906 1.89 2.27 7.84 4 Arsenal 657,500 41,335 0.92 2.77 7.63 5 Crystal Palace 430,000 36,502 1.54 1.79 6.95 6 Bournemouth 343,000 28,805 1.53 3.05 6.47 7 Brighton & Hove Albion 439,750 29,144 0.72 2.89 5.95 8 Burnley 116,000 30,436 1.28 3.83 4.84 9 Newcastle United 182,500 28,044 2.09 2.44 4.68 10 Brentford 490,000 32,234 0.35 0.69 4.53 11 West Ham United 435,000 32,297 0.57 0.29 4.47 12= Manchester City 231,000 27,217 1.28 2.13 3.74 12= Manchester United 231,000 27,217 1.28 2.13 3.74 14= Sheffield United 200,000 28,373 1.08 0.72 3.42 14= Luton Town 310,000 27,362 0.86 0.86 3.42 16 Aston Villa 225,000 27,175 0.98 1.34 2.89 17= Everton 161,000 28,289 1.38 0.79 2.84 17= Liverpool 161,000 28,289 1.38 0.79 2.84 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 195,000 26,282 0.43 1.71 1.90 20 Nottingham Forest 185,000 23,377 0.67 1.33 1.58

Chelsea holds the title of the poshest Premier League team boasting an impressive overall score of 9.68/10. Its home stadium, Stamford Bridge, is situated in one of the UK’s wealthiest areas where the median house price reaches £1,357,500. Meanwhile, Chelsea residents, as the nation’s highest earners command a gross annual pay standing at £41,892 – nearly £7,000 above the national average of £34,963!

Fulham clinches the second spot scoring a poshness score of 9.53/10. Leading in private school density with seven establishments per 100,000 people within the Hammersmith and Fulham borough, coupled with a total of seven high-end supermarkets in the vicinity, Fulham rightfully earns their posh identity.

Achieving a remarkable 7.84/10 in poshness, Tottenham Hotspur narrowly edges out fellow North London club, Arsenal (7.63/10), securing a spot in the top three podium. Not only does it beat Arsenal in the presence of ‘posh’ supermarkets, but the Spurs Stadium also ranks as one of the most expensive ever built, and is among the world’s most hi-tech, costing approximately one billion to complete.

Arsenal, on the other hand, excels in property value and yearly gross income, both standing at a coveted £657,500 and £41,335, respectively. Propping up the top five list is Crystal Palace, the biggest South London club, garnering a final poshness score of 6.95/10.

Bournemouth claims sixth place as the first non-London team (6.47/10), having the fourth highest number of independent schools per 100,000 people among all clubs analysed. Completing the top ten poshestPremier League teams are Brighton and Hove Albion (5.95/10), Burnley (4.84/10), Newcastle United (4.68/10) and Brentford (4.53/10).

Nottingham Forest claims the accolade to be the least posh Premier League football club (1.58/10), with the gross annual income in the Nottingham authority being the lowest at £23,377, and having only two ‘posh’ supermarkets in the area.