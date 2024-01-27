Anthony Joshua will officially face off against Francis Ngannou for a heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia on Friday 8th March. If he can defeat Ngannou, Joshua could re-establish his status as the biggest force in heavyweight boxing, and earn himself a No 1 ranking.

Ever since MMA legend Francis Ngannou stepped into the boxing ring to take on Heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury, the conversations and comparisons between boxing and MMA fighting have truly heated up. Despite being Ngannou’s first bout in the boxing ring, the fight was closely contested, raising questions about the shift in standards and popularity between the two combat sports.

Traditionally, boxing has always led the way when it comes to combat sports, with athletes such as Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Anthony Joshua and more recognised as some of the most famous sports stars in the world. In recent years, the interest in MMA fighting has seen a massive increase, both in the UK and on a global scale, with names such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and Paddy Pimblett all becoming household names on both sides of the pond.

Search engine data from My Telescope suggests that MMA has increased in global popularity by as much as 38.98% in the last 12 months, compared to boxing, which has still increased in popularity in the last year, but only by 2.94%.

While boxing has actually become more popular in recent years, this increase pales in comparison to the surge in popularity experienced by MMA fighting. MMA expert from SportsBoom.com, Wade McElwain has suggested why MMA has increased in popularity over the last few years:

“One of the biggest reasons that more and more people are engaging with MMA is the dynamic and fast-paced nature of its contests. The sport seems to awaken something instinctive within its ever-growing audience, and the fact that it incorporates so many different fighting styles gives it an even broader appeal.

“In recent years, promotion companies such as the UFC have done a particularly effective job of marketing MMA to the masses. The accessibility of MMA, either through highly publicised pay-per-view fights and streaming services has further contributed to MMA’s wider appeal, and it can now be comfortably considered just as popular as traditional boxing.”

However, further data from Google Trends suggests that boxing remains the more popular sport worldwide, especially in the UK and Ireland where it was calculated that – when in reference to sport – the search term ‘boxing’ is searched with 84% more intensity than the search term ‘MMA’.

Although, when the search term ‘UFC’ is introduced to Google Trends, the figures once again sway in favour of Mixed Martial Arts. The Google Trends data suggests that UFC has seen an increase in global popularity of 56% in the last 12 months, compared to boxing’s 15%.

A deeper delve into the search engine traffic data supplied by My Telescope shows that in the UK specifically, the search term ‘MMA’ has received more searches than ‘boxing’ (in the context of sport) in the last 12 months.

The search term “MMA” has received 60,902,510 online searches in the UK in the space of a year, compared to the search term “boxing” which has received 39,266,680 online searches in the same time frame.

However, data shows that the search term “UFC” is entered into Google at an even more intense rate. Globally, the term “UFC” has been searched online 283,500,000 times.

Further data from My Telescope suggests that MMA has remained consistently more popular than boxing throughout the last 12 months. This data suggests that online interest in MMA peaked in the months of March and July. Some of the biggest MMA fights to occur around these time periods include Gaethje v. Fiziev, and Neal v. Rakhmonov (March), plus Moreno v. Pantoja III, and Hooker v. Turner (July).

However, further data from Google Trends threatens to contradict these findings. According to Google Trends data, internet users have sustained more interest in boxing than MMA throughout the last 12 months, with MMA enjoying brief peaks in popularity in the months of February and May.

The Google Trends data suggests that interest in boxing has remained especially high in the UK (3rd globally) and Ireland (5th globally) in the last 12 months, as well as in the Philippines, Thailand and South Africa.

In comparison, the same data has shown that the nations of Poland, France, Czechia, Brazil and Serbia have sustained the highest interest in MMA during the last 12 months.

However, when the search term “UFC” is introduced to Google Trends‘ findings, the seemingly global popularity of boxing again appears to pale in comparison.

At its peaks in mid-March and mid-October, UFC was almost five times more popular than both boxing and MMA, according to Google Trends.

The countries most interested in UFC in the last 12 months were Brazil, Russia, New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

The findings also show that UFC has increased in popularity by 66% in the USA in the last year.

Wade McElwain weighs in: “The fact that “UFC” far outranks “MMA” as a search term is a clear indication of the huge impact that the promotion company has had in helping to grow the popularity of the sport.

“If recent events, such as the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, are anything to go by, then people’s perception of MMA as a much more serious combat sport will only increase in line with its growing appeal.”