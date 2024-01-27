Ruby Wax joins powerful line-up at The Big Retreat Festival 2024

PEMBROKESHIRE, UK. 26th January 2024 – The Big Retreat Festival is excited to announce that the incomparable Ruby Wax will be joining the festival’s star-studded line up from May 24-27, 2024. The celebrated comedian, author and mental health advocate will bring her unique brand of humour and insight to the much-anticipated adventure and wellbeing festival.
Ruby Wax is known for her candid take on mental health issues and has been an instrumental figure in breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness. Her inclusion in the Festival’s programme is a great boost to The Big Retreat Festival’s commitment to well-being, self-care and open conversations around mental health.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Ruby Wax to our incredible line-up of performers and speakers,” said Amber Lort-Phillips, co-founder of The Big Retreat Festival. “Ruby’s passion for mental wellness aligns perfectly with The Festival’s ethos. Her presence will no doubt be a highlight and truly memorable.”
Tickets for The Big Retreat Festival are on sale now. With a line-up that celebrates talent, diversity and the pursuit of holistic health, this year’s festival is sure to be an unforgettable event.
For more information about The Big Retreat Festival and to purchase tickets, please visit www.thebigretreatfestival.com