Ruby Wax joins powerful line-up at The Big Retreat Festival 2024

Ruby Wax is known for her candid take on mental health issues and has been an instrumental figure in breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness. Her inclusion in the Festival’s programme is a great boost to The Big Retreat Festival’s commitment to well-being, self-care and open conversations around mental health.

PEMBROKESHIRE, UK. 26th January 2024 – The Big Retreat Festival is excited to announce that the incomparable Ruby Wax will be joining the festival’s star-studded line up from May 24-27, 2024. The celebrated comedian, author and mental health advocate will bring her unique brand of humour and insight to the much-anticipated adventure and wellbeing festival.

Other high-calibre headliners joining Ruby Wax include musical sensations Lucy Spraggan and The Feeling, style icon and DJ Gok Wan, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt, Love Island’s Dr. Alex George, neuroscientist and writer Baroness Susan Greenfield, television presenter Gail Porter, longevity doctor and bio hacking expert Dr Alka Patel, award wining life coach Simon Ong, menopause specialist Kate Rowe-Ham, the one and only Mr Motivator and wellbeing guru Madeleine Shaw.The Big Retreat is more than just a festival; it’s an experience designed to nourish the mind, body and soul. Set in the breath-taking Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, festival-goers can expect a weekend filled with inspiring talks, fitness and yoga classes, arts and craft, wild swimming and wood fired saunas, delicious food, and, of course, outstanding musical performances.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Ruby Wax to our incredible line-up of performers and speakers,” said Amber Lort-Phillips, co-founder of The Big Retreat Festival. “Ruby’s passion for mental wellness aligns perfectly with The Festival’s ethos. Her presence will no doubt be a highlight and truly memorable.”

Tickets for The Big Retreat Festival are on sale now. With a line-up that celebrates talent, diversity and the pursuit of holistic health, this year’s festival is sure to be an unforgettable event.

For more information about The Big Retreat Festival and to purchase tickets, please visit www.thebigretreatfestival.com