Premier League football players have undoubtedly reached the apex of their sport. However, despite their physical excellence, many are still prone to mistakes – but who is the clumsiest player?

The football experts at Ticketgum have created an index study to determine which players are the most and least reliable with the ball. Over 1,900 players from across the globe were analysed for their number of mistakes while attempting to gain control of the ball, passes missed, and dispossessions following a tackle, and ranked to reveal the most fumble-prone players.

Highlights from the research:

Four of the Premier League’s clumsiest players are from Luton Town

Alfie Doughty is Luton's clumsiest Premier League player (and the clumsiest in the Premier League)

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke failed to get control of the ball and lost the ball after a tackle the most out of all players

Thiago Silva has the best ball control in the league

European leagues ranked from least to most clumsy: Ligue 1: (44.95), Serie A (52.95) Premier League: (54.33), La Liga: (54.55), Bundesliga: (54.59 /100).

The average clumsy score for players across the Premier League is 54.33, making England’s top footballers the third least clumsy of the five leagues analysed, behind Italy’s Serie A (52.95/100) and France’s Ligue 1 (44.95/100).

Alfie Doughty (100/100) is the clumsiest player in the Premier League, and eighth most mistake-prone across the five European leagues analysed. In Doughty’s 1,314 minutes of playing, he has failed to get control of the ball 18 times. The Luton Town player isn’t alone in the undesirable ranking; three of his clubmates also feature in the top ten least reliable players.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (98.3/100) takes second place for clumsiest player in the Premier League, ranking ninth overall. The Everton player has missed 43.6% of passes.

The clumsiest player on the current England national team is Morgan Gibbs-White, midfielder and forward for Nottingham Forest. With a clumsy score of 91.3/100, Gibbs-White is the eighth most fumble-prone player in the league and 33rd overall. In his 1,683 minutes of playing, he has missed 34.2% of passes.

The most in-control football players in the Premier League

Elsewhere, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva is the most reliable player in the Premier League (0/100). Out of all five leagues analysed, he scores just 5.2/100 for clumsiness, making him the fourth least clumsy player.