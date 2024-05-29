Paul Young back on the road with intimate new tour

89 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Paul Young will share the stories and songs of his illustrious career on an intimate new tour.

The Eighties pop icon will be back on the road with his ‘From No Parlez to The Secret Of Association – An Intimate Evening With Paul Young’ tour next spring (2025).

Combining good conversation with acoustic versions of his classic hits, the tour will be a rare opportunity for fans to get up-close-and-personal with the man himself.

The tour follows the highly successful Behind The Lens tour, which concluded at the New Theatre in Peterborough on Sunday night (May 26).

Paul broke into the big time 40 years ago when No Parlez went to number one and spawned iconic hits such as Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home).

More success followed with the number one album The Secret Of Association and the worldwide hit Everytime You Go Away, not forgetting an appearance at Live Aid and more. He was named ‘Best British Male’ in the 1985 Brit Awards.

Paul sustained that success – while having fun in his tex-mex band, Los Pacaminos, which he formed in 1993.

Now, he’s looking back during these intimate shows, singing songs, meeting fans, and telling stories about his incredible career. It’s time to revel in the classic hits and learn the stories behind them in this intimate new show.

Paul says: “I really enjoy this kind of tour, sharing the highlights of my career, some of my favourite songs, and meeting my loyal fans.

“I look forward to returning to the touring circuit and taking this new show to some very special venues across England, Wales and Scotland.”

‘From No Parlez to The Secret Of Association – An Intimate Evening With Paul Young’ will provide a fascinating insight into his 40 year career.

Tickets go on sale at local venues from 10am on May 31, 2024. Meet and greet packages are available. More at www.awaywithmedia/tours

Tour schedule April 13, 2025 Northampton Royal 17 Pendle Muni 18 Yarm The PAA 19 20 Hexham Queens Hall 24 Bishop’s Stortford South Mill Arts 25 Basildon Institute 26 Hertford Theatre May 1, 2025 Bolton Albert Halls 2 Stratford Upon Avon Playhouse 3 Gladstone Port Sunlight 4 Burnley Mechanics 8 Yeovil Westlands 9 Eastleigh Thornden Hall 17 Worcester Huntingdon Hall 18 Halesowen TownHall 22 Exeter Corn Exchange 23 Bristol Redgrave 24 Swansea Brangwyn Hall 25 Bridgwater McMillan 30 Greenwich Theatre 31 Faversham The Alex June 1, 2025 5 Aberdeen Tivoli 6 Dunfermline Adam Smith 7 Greenock Beacon Arts 8 Fife 14 Ashford Revelation