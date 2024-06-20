Lemmings ‘Creatorverse’ available globally for iOS & Android

72 SHARES Facebook Twitter

The biggest Lemmings update ever enables players to create their own levels and share them with others for the first time on mobile!

London UK, June 18 2024 – Have you ever dreamed of creating your own levels in Lemmings? Or wished you could take on the hardest challenges imagined by players from around the world?

Then get ready to create, play and share as the Lemmings Creatorverse arrives for iOS & Android!

The Creatorverse is developer and publisher Exient’s biggest, boldest and most ambitious Lemmings update yet, enabling players to:

Begin your journey as a creator!

Design and build the Lemmings levels of your dreams

Test and refine until you’re ready to share your amazing creations with the Lemmings community around the world

Expand the Creatorverse!

Upload your creations for the world to see

Share your levels for friends to play

Track your level stats to see which have caught the public’s attention

Explore the Creatorverse to find levels created by the Lemmings community!

Hit the ’Random’ button to get straight into the action

Browse levels across various categories, from brand-new additions to all-time favourites

Play through your friends’ creations

Save your favourite levels, or ‘Like’ them to help others find the best ones

As an early bird bonus, players uploading their first levels before July 18th will receive an exclusive background to use in their other creations!

Free-to-play Lemmings was first developed and released for mobile by UK and Malta-based Exient in 2018, supported by 70+ seasons of monthly DLC to date.

The Creatorverse update follows 2023’s Big Bang 7.1 update, which also incorporated many feature requests from the game’s huge community of players.

The global release of the Creatorverse follows a short period of Early Access for VIP players.

The Lemmings name is part of the Britsoft establishment and celebrated its 30th birthday in 2021. Originally developed by DMA Design in Dundee, it was first published for the Commodore Amiga by Liverpool-based Psygnosis on February 14th 1991 and has made its way to many other platforms since, including Sony’s PlayStation and, most recently, mobile.

Want to find out more? Click here to watch an entire documentary about the game!

To download Lemmings for iOS, click here.

To download Lemmings for Android, click here.

Follow Lemmings on social media: Twitter | Instagram | D iscord

Visit the official Exient website.

About Exient Publishing

Exient is a diverse and inclusive independent games developer and publisher operating in the UK and Malta, dedicated to delivering amazing experiences on mobile, based on world-renowned IP. Our unique, self-funded approach makes us both a great place to work and a great company to partner with. For more information, visit https://www.exient.io.

Media Contacts

Stuart O’Brien

Mimram Media

+44 (0)7732 114067

stuart.obrien@mimrammedia.com