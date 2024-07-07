Bronny’s Big Day: LeBron’s Kid Takes on Summer League

81 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Yo, did you catch Bronny James’ summer league debut? Talk about a wild ride!

So picture this: The kid’s in San Francisco, right? The same city where his old man, LeBron, had some of his craziest NBA Finals showdowns. And get this – the crowd actually showed him love! Can you believe it?

After the game (tough loss for the Lakers, by the way), Bronny was all, “Man, I didn’t expect this kinda welcome. I mean, it’s Golden State turf, you know? But they came out for me. That was pretty cool.”

Now, let’s talk stats. Bronny’s line wasn’t exactly setting the world on fire – 4 points, couple boards, couple assists, and a steal. Shot 2-for-9, which, hey, we’ve all had those days, right?

But here’s the thing – it’s not about the numbers. It’s about the kid taking his first steps in his dad’s world. The name on his back? That’s some heavy stuff to carry around.

You gotta wonder what was going through his head out there. Following in LeBron’s footsteps? That’s like trying to fill Shaq’s shoes with your baby feet.

But hey, it’s just summer league. The real test is yet to come. For now, let’s just enjoy watching Junior try to make his own mark. After all, how many of us get to say we balled on the same courts as our dads?

Keep an eye on this one, folks. The James saga? It ain’t over yet. Not by a long shot.

