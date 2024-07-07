Ryan Garcia Roasts Little Bro After Loss: Family Drama Alert!

90 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Yo, fight fans! Grab a seat ’cause we’ve got some serious family tea to spill.

So check it out – Ryan Garcia’s baby bro Sean just got his butt handed to him by Amado Vargas. Tough break, right? But hold up, ’cause big bro Ryan ain’t exactly being a shoulder to cry on.

Nah, this dude went full savage mode on social media. I’m talking the kind of roasting that’ll make you cringe and laugh at the same time.

Get this – Ryan drops this bomb: “Skipped rehab for this sh*t.” Like, damn bro, that’s cold! But wait, there’s more. He follows up with “I’m sorry but wtf was that.” I mean, tell us how you really feel, Ryan!

Bro that’s is messed up You can’t defend this Horrible 🙁 https://t.co/vAhhQSFfPo — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 20, 2024

I swear, if my brother pulled that kinda stunt, I’d be plotting revenge pranks for the next decade. Can you imagine their next family BBQ? Awkward city, population: the Garcias.

But here’s the thing – Ryan’s got his own fight coming up against Oscar Duarte. So maybe he’s just trying to look good by comparison? You know, like when you bring home a D and your sibling fails the class? Not that I’ve ever done that… 👀

Or maybe it’s just good old-fashioned brotherly “love.” You know, the kind where you’d take a bullet for your bro, but also wouldn’t hesitate to push him into a pool.

So what’s next in the Garcia family soap opera? Will Sean clap back? Will Ryan eat a slice of humble pie if he loses his fight? Or will Mama Garcia swoop in and ground these grown men? (Hey, you’re never too old for a time-out when Mom’s involved.)

Keep your eyes peeled, folks. This family drama is better than anything on Netflix right now. Who needs scripted shows when you’ve got the Garcias?

Watch Also: