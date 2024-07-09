Braves Snatch Victory from Jaws of Defeat in Desert Thriller

89 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Holy smokes, folks! If you went to bed early last night, you missed one heck of a ballgame. The Braves and Diamondbacks put on a show that had more twists and turns than a carnival ride.

For eight innings, it looked like the D-backs were gonna send the Braves packing with their tails between their legs. Christian Walker crushed a three-run bomb in the third that had Chase Field rocking like a honky-tonk on payday. Meanwhile, the Braves’ bats were colder than a popsicle in Antarctica.

But just when you thought it was time to switch over to Netflix, these Braves decided to make things interesting. Down 5-2 in the ninth, with two outs and their backs against the wall, who else but Ronald Acuña Jr. steps up to the plate?

Now, Acuña’s been hotter than Georgia asphalt in August, and boy, did he deliver. With one mighty swing, he launched a game-tying homer that sucked the air right out of the stadium. You could practically hear jaws dropping all the way back in Atlanta.

“Man, I just closed my eyes and swung as hard as I could,” Acuña joked after the game, his teammates still buzzing around him like excited bees. “Nah, I’m kidding. But seriously, I was just trying not to do too much. Sometimes, less is more, you know?”

Fast forward to the 11th inning, and Austin Riley, who’d been quieter than a church mouse all night, finally decided to join the party. He smacked a double that scored Matt Olson, and just like that, the Braves had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Raisel Iglesias came in to shut things down in the bottom of the 11th, and let me tell you, he was nastier than gas station sushi. Struck out the side like he was swatting flies.

After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker looked like he’d aged ten years and lost ten pounds all at once. “I’m getting too old for this,” he chuckled, running a hand through his thinning hair. “But hot damn, do these boys know how to keep things exciting.”

For all you stat nerds out there (looking at you, Dave from accounting), here’s some number soup for ya:

The Braves whiffed more times than a kid learning to play tennis (17 Ks)

Arizona’s Zac Gallen was dealing like a blackjack pro (7 innings, 8 Ks, 2 ER)

There were more hits in this game than at a 90s boy band concert (23 total)

So there you have it, folks. The Braves pulled off a miracle in the desert, improving to 28-16 and leaving the D-backs scratching their heads at 23-21. If you missed this one, you might want to call in sick tonight and catch the next installment. Just don’t blame me when your boss asks why you’re yawning more than a narcoleptic sloth tomorrow morning!