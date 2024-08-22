Monument Valley 3 announced – Arrives on Netflix Games December 10th

Monument Valley 3 embarks on a stunning new voyage, sails onto Netflix Games on December 10th, 2024

London, UK – August 20, 2024 – ustwo games, the BAFTA-winning independent studio behind the beloved Monument Valley series, today announced the long-awaited return of architectural illusion with Monument Valley 3. Embark on a captivating adventure on Netflix Games starting December 10th, 2024.

Unveiled by Geoff Keighley at gamescom Opening Night Live, Monument Valley 3 invites players to reunite with the series’ signature beauty and mind-bending puzzles. Guide a new hero, Noor, through a series of impossible landscapes, manipulating architecture and perspective to unveil hidden paths and solve intricate challenges.

Key Features:

A Monumental Return : Experience the magic of Monument Valley like never before, featuring stunning new art styles and impossible landscapes.

: Experience the magic of Monument Valley like never before, featuring stunning new art styles and impossible landscapes. Noor’s Epic Journey : Follow Noor on her most extraordinary adventure yet to find a new source of power before the light of the world fades, forever.

: Follow Noor on her most extraordinary adventure yet to find a new source of power before the light of the world fades, forever. A World of Uniqueness : Every chapter and puzzle offers a distinct experience, with innovative mechanics and fresh ways to approach challenges.

: Every chapter and puzzle offers a distinct experience, with innovative mechanics and fresh ways to approach challenges. Set Sail for Adventure : Explore and solve puzzles in Noor’s boat in a Monument Valley first and sail across the world with cosy, free-control sailing.

: Explore and solve puzzles in Noor’s boat in a Monument Valley first and sail across the world with cosy, free-control sailing. Discover the Beauty: Immerse yourself in the breathtaking world of Monument Valley 3, featuring enchanting and mysterious visuals inspired by global architecture, experimental artists and a world of personal stories.

Monument Valley 3 is the perfect entry point for newcomers, while offering a wealth of fresh experiences for returning fans. Explore sprawling cities to quaint coastal towns, all reimagined into impossible geometry that defy the laws of physics. The game also features the most immersive worldbuilding in a Monument Valley game yet, with expansive natural landscapes, from gorgeous wheat fields to rising sea tides, all adding a new layer of depth to the iconic Monument Valley universe.

Netflix members can enjoy the entire Monument Valley collection, including parts 1, 2, and the upcoming 3, as part of their subscription. Netflix Games titles are premium experiences with no in-app purchases or ads, and are available to download from the Netflix App on iOS and Android on the following dates:

MONUMENT VALLEY – 19 September 2024

MONUMENT VALLEY 2 – 29 October 2024

MONUMENT VALLEY 3 – 10 December 2024

About ustwo games

ustwo games is an independent game studio based in London, renowned for creating innovative, impactful gaming experiences, including the award-winning Monument Valley series and the inspiring eco-adventure Alba: A Wildlife Adventure. As the world’s first B-Corp game studio, they are committed to using games as a force for good, fostering meaningful connections, and challenging perspectives.