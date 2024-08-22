Sumukhi Suresh Turns Dialogue Writer for Vikramaditya Motwane’s Next Starring Ananya Pandey, says, “I approached Vikramaditya in 2018, introduced myself, and confidently declared that we would work together in the next five years.”

Talent knows no boundaries! Ace Stand up comedian and actor Sumukhi Suresh is all set to embark on a new chapter in her illustrious career. The multi-talented star has officially joined the writing team for Vikramaditya Motwani’s next directorial venture as a dialogue writer for the upcoming feature film titled CTRL -a thrilling sci-fi film, starring Ananya Pandey and Vihaan Samat. After making waves in India and abroad with her comedy, Sumukhi Suresh is now all set to make waves as a writer.

CTRL is a cutting-edge thriller on our rising dependency on technology and explores the complex relationship between a popular influencer couple, Nella Awasthi (Ananya Pandey) and Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan Samat).

Sumukhi Suresh, a writer, actor, comedian, entrepreneur, had a gut feeling that she would be working with the visionary director Vikramaditya Motwane within five years. Little did she know that her prediction would become a self-fulfilling prophecy. “It was a moment of sheer audacity,” Sumukhi recalls with a laugh. “I approached Vikramaditya at the iReel Awards in 2018, introduced myself, and confidently declared that we would work together in the next five years. To my surprise, he simply replied, ‘Cool,’ in his classic style. Fast-forward to 2022, I got a call from him to write dialogues for his next film written by him and Avinash Sampath, and the rest is history!”

Known for her impeccable comic timing and witty dialogues, Suresh’s foray into the world of writing is a testament to her versatility as an artist. With a film of this genre, audiences can expect a fresh and unexpected side from the talented star.

“CTRL is nothing like the other work I have done. It’s a thriller… a sci-fi. So as a writer, I was very excited to try my hand at it. It will be one of my first works that my brothers will finally watch! I am really excited about this project” says Sumukhi

As the project unfolds, fans eagerly await the release of more details about the film. The movie is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on Oct 4.