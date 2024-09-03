116 SHARES Facebook Twitter

The Nintendo Switch has cemented itself as one of the most popular game systems in current times, and despite a successor to the Switch on the way, Nintendo has an immense lineup of first- and third-party games for the console.

Following the Nintendo Direct + Indie World Showcase, Nick Drewe, trend expert at WeThrift, examined Google Trends data to highlight ten upcoming and previously released games people want to get their hands on.

10 Trending Switch Games, August – September 2024

Rank Game Release Date Search Increase (%) 1 Morsels February 2025 (TBC) 809% 2 Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition 25th September 2024 733% 3 Epic Mickey: Rebrushed 23rd September 2024 245% 4 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake 14th November 2024 244% 5 Donkey Kong Returns HD 16th January 2025 233% 6 Capcom Fighting Collection 2 2025 (TBC) 203% 7 (=) MySims: Cozy Bundle 19th November 2024 127% 7 (=) Powerwash Simulator Autumn 2024 (TBC) 127% 8 Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD 27th June 2024 104% 9 Super Mario Party Jamboree 17th October 2024 50% 10 RUIN (Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach) December 2024 (TBC) 25%

#1 Morsels

The Morsels video game trailer was unveiled in the Indie World Showcase and is set for release in February 2025. Following its unveiling, the game saw an 809% increase in Google searches. The action game requires users to play as a mouse and fight against evil forces, which consist of predatory cats.

#2 Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition



Team 17’s 1999 release Worms Armageddon is getting a HD remaster this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Over the past 30 days, the game has seen a 733% increase in Google searches, highlighting the significant demand for the game. The new game features HD graphics and enhanced controller support for the Switch, as well as a fully playable Gameboy Colour variant of the game. The game will be available on September 26th, 2024.

#3 Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

The remake of 2010’s Epic Mickey was announced in February of this year (2024) and is weeks away from release (September 25th). The demand for the remake is seemingly high; searches for the game have skyrocketed by 245% within the past 30 days. The remake will have various changes, but the most notable change will be in the performance, as the game will be running on Unreal Engine, which will improve graphics, shading, and lighting, ultimately enhancing the story.

#4 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Over three years since its announcement at the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Livestream, the remake Dragon Quest III is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 14th. Despite the long wait, the game appears to be in demand, seeing an increase of 244% in Google searches over the past 30 days.

#5 Donkey Kong Returns HD

Nintendo’s very own Donkey Kong Country Returns gets a HD remaster for the Nintendo Switch. The remake combines features from the original release and the 2013 Nintendo 3DS remake. Despite being announced in June 2024, the game is set for release in January 2025 yet has seen a 233% increase in searches over the past 30 days.



#6 Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Nearly three years after the first edition, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is set for release in 2025, and the game has seen an incredible 203% increase in searches. The game is set to include Power Stone and Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millenium 2001.

#7 MySims: Cozy Bundle and Powerwash Simulator [TIE]

Tying in seventh place with a search increase of 127% is MySims: Cozy Bundle and Powerwash Simulator.

2009’s MySims is getting remastered for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and will combine two games; MySims and MySims Kingdom. It is set for release on November 19, 2024.

Powerwash Simulator is a game that was released in 2022 and requires people to spray things clean using a burst of water. Its increase in searches is likely due to a Shrek-themed expansion pack that is set for release in the autumn of this year.

Rounding out the ten trending Switch games are Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, which saw a 104% increase in Google searches over the past 30 days; Super Mario Party Jamboree, which saw a 50% increase; and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach RUIN DLC, which saw a 25% increase.