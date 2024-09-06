134 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Just in time for the new Beetlejuice film, the ghost with the most is back in action! This time, he’s not just causing trouble in the afterlife but is ready to bring his quirky energy to your gaming setup with the officially licensed Beetlejuice Cable Guy Phone & Gaming Controller Stand. Styled after his unmistakable look, this stand is designed to hold your smartphone, remote control, or gaming controller with a mischievous twist.

For those who remember the classic 1988 Beetlejuice film, you’ll know that this trickster ghost, with his grisly green hair, iconic black-and-white striped suit, and sandworm-stomping boots, is a “professional” in wreaking havoc. Now, thanks to this unique accessory, you can channel that chaotic energy straight to your gaming station. Perfect for die-hard fans of both the original and the upcoming film, this stand blends nostalgia with modern-day practicality.

Product Features:

Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re gaming on the PlayStation 5 DualSense, Xbox Series S/X, or checking your iPhone.

Stunning Design: Standing approximately 8.5″ tall, Beetlejuice holds your devices with his usual unkempt, grisly charm. It’s the perfect blend of fun and function, making it a great gift for fans of the franchise.

Officially Licensed: Styled directly from the original Beetlejuice design by ExgPro, it is officially licensed by Warner Brothers, guaranteeing quality and authenticity.

The Perfect Gift for Any Beetlejuice Fan Beetlejuice has always been a character who brings a sense of fun, and this stand is no exception. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the original Tim Burton film or excited for the new Beetlejuice movie, this accessory is sure to add some mischievous flair to your home.

So, why settle for an ordinary phone or controller holder when you can have a trickster ghost on standby? Bring Beetlejuice home today and let him haunt your gaming setup in style!

The ExgPro Beetlejuice Cable Guys costs £29.99 from HMV