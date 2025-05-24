Menu
10-Day Japan Itinerary for First-Timers

By Newslanes Media
Photo by Satoshi Hirayama: https://www.pexels.com/photo/crowd-surrounded-by-buildings-during-night-time-2070033/

Overview

This 10-day itinerary is crafted for first-time visitors to Japan, offering a perfect blend of bustling cities (Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka) and tranquil countryside (Hakone, Nara). It includes must-see attractions, practical travel tips, and seasonal highlights for May 2025, ensuring a rich and manageable experience. The itinerary prioritizes iconic landmarks, efficient travel routes, and cultural immersion, with flexibility for personal exploration.

Day-by-Day Itinerary

Haneda Airport
Photo by Guohua Song: https://www.pexels.com/photo/ana-boeing-777-at-tokyo-haneda-airport-32008325/

Day 1: Arrive in Tokyo

  • Activities:

    • Arrive at Narita or and transfer to your hotel in central Tokyo (e.g., Shinjuku or Shibuya).

    • Explore Shinjuku: Visit the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building for free panoramic views (Japan Guide). Stroll through Kabukicho, Tokyo’s vibrant entertainment district, and enjoy dinner at a local izakaya (try yakitori or ramen).

    • Visit Shibuya Crossing, one of the world’s busiest intersections, and see the Hachiko Statue.

  • Why Visit: Shinjuku and Shibuya showcase Tokyo’s modern energy and iconic landmarks.

  • Tip: Purchase a Suica or Pasmo IC card at the airport for seamless city transport.

Day 2: Explore Tokyo

Low-Angle Shot of Sensō-Ji during Nighttime in Tokyo, Japa
Photo by Eko Cahyono: https://www.pexels.com/photo/low-angle-shot-of-senso-ji-during-nighttime-in-tokyo-japan-9422486/

  • Activities:

    • Visit Asakusa to explore Senso-ji Temple, Tokyo’s oldest Buddhist temple, and shop for souvenirs along Nakamise Shopping Street (Japan Guide).

    • Head to Tokyo Skytree for stunning city views from its observation deck (Tokyo Skytree).

    • Optional: Explore Ueno Park for museums, the zoo, or Ameyoko Market for street food and shopping.

  • Why Visit: Senso-ji offers a glimpse into Tokyo’s historical side, while Skytree provides a modern perspective.

  • Tip: Book Skytree tickets online to skip queues.

Day 3: Day Trip to Hakone

Bright Green Train at Kyoto Station Platform
Photo by Jon Discipulo: https://www.pexels.com/photo/bright-green-train-at-kyoto-station-platform-32211625/

  • Activities:

    • Take a train to Hakone-Yumoto Station (about 1 hour from Tokyo via the Romancecar or JR trains).

    • Visit Owakudani Valley to see volcanic activity and try kuro-tamago (black eggs boiled in hot springs).

    • Ride the Hakone Ropeway for views of Mt. Fuji (weather permitting) and Lake Ashi.

    • Optional: Take a pirate ship cruise on Lake Ashi or visit the Hakone Open-Air Museum for outdoor sculptures (Hakone Open-Air Museum).

  • Why Visit: Hakone offers a countryside escape with hot springs, nature, and potential Mt. Fuji views.

  • Tip: Use the Hakone Free Pass for unlimited travel on local trains, buses, ropeways, and boats (Hakone Free Pass).

  • Seasonal Highlight: If visiting before May 25, 2025, consider a detour to the Fuji Shibazakura Festival (April 12 – May 25, 2025) near Lake Motosu for vibrant moss phlox fields (Fuji Shibazakura Festival).

Day 4: Tokyo

Meiji Shrine Temple
Photo by Mike The Fabrica: https://www.pexels.com/photo/templos-en-japon-27500506/

  • Activities:

    • Visit Meiji Shrine, a serene Shinto shrine surrounded by a forested park (Meiji Shrine).

    • Explore Yoyogi Park for a relaxing walk.

    • Stroll through Harajuku along Takeshita Street for quirky fashion, crepes, and youth culture.

    • Optional: Return to Shibuya for shopping at Tsutaya Books or visit Roppongi Hills for art and views (Mori Art Museum).

  • Why Visit: Meiji Shrine and Harajuku highlight Tokyo’s blend of tradition and pop culture.

  • Tip: Visit Meiji Shrine early to avoid crowds.

  • Seasonal Highlight: If your trip coincides with May 10-11, 2025, attend the Kanda Matsuri, a major Tokyo festival with parades and mikoshi (portable shrines) (Kanda Matsuri).

Day 5: Travel to Kyoto

Fushimi Inari Taisha
Photo by Andrea De Santis: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-walking-on-pavement-at-buddhist-temple-19215442/

  • Activities:

    • Take the Shinkansen (bullet train) from Tokyo to Kyoto (about 2.5 hours).

    • In the afternoon, visit Fushimi Inari Taisha, famous for its thousands of red torii gates winding up Mount Inari (Fushimi Inari).

  • Why Visit: Fushimi Inari is one of Japan’s most iconic shrines, offering a spiritual and scenic experience.

  • Tip: Book Shinkansen tickets in advance via JR Pass or SmartEx.

Day 6: Kyoto

The Golden Pavilion, Kinkaku-ji, Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, Japan
Photo by Balazs Simon: https://www.pexels.com/photo/the-golden-pavilion-kinkaku-ji-zen-buddhist-temple-in-kyoto-japan-16305138/

  • Activities:

    • Visit Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion), a stunning Zen temple covered in gold leaf (Kinkaku-ji).

    • Explore Ryoan-ji, known for its minimalist rock garden.

    • Head to Arashiyama to walk through the Bamboo Grove and visit Tenryu-ji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Arashiyama).

  • Why Visit: These sites showcase Kyoto’s architectural beauty and natural serenity.

  • Tip: Arrive at Kinkaku-ji early to beat the crowds.

 

Day 7: Kyoto

Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Kyoto
Photo by Michael Lee: https://www.pexels.com/photo/kiyomizudera-temple-kyoto-27742638/

  • Activities:

    • Visit Kiyomizu-dera Temple, a UNESCO site with a wooden stage offering city views (Kiyomizu-dera).

    • Explore the Gion district, known for its traditional machiya houses and potential geiko (geisha) sightings.

    • Optional: Walk the Philosopher’s Path or visit Ginkaku-ji (Silver Pavilion) (Ginkaku-ji).

  • Why Visit: Kiyomizu-dera and Gion highlight Kyoto’s cultural heritage and charm.

  • Tip: Visit Gion in the early evening for a chance to see geiko.

Day 8: Day Trip to Nara

View of the Todai-ji Temple
Photo by Halil Fatih Çetin: https://www.pexels.com/photo/view-of-the-todai-ji-temple-27096163/

  • Activities:

    • Take a train from Kyoto to Nara (about 30 minutes).

    • Visit Todai-ji Temple, home to the Great Buddha (Todai-ji).

    • Stroll through Nara Park, where friendly deer roam freely.

    • Explore Kasuga Taisha Shrine, known for its lantern-lined paths (Kasuga Taisha).

  • Why Visit: Nara offers a historical and nature-filled day trip, perfect for first-timers.

  • Tip: Buy deer crackers at Nara Park but be cautious, as deer can be eager.

Day 9: Travel to Osaka

Majestic Osaka Castle Against Clear Blue Sky
Photo by Brian Zhang: https://www.pexels.com/photo/majestic-osaka-castle-against-clear-blue-sky-32132986/

  • Activities:

    • Take a train from Kyoto to Osaka (about 30 minutes).

    • Visit Osaka Castle, a historic fortress with beautiful gardens (Osaka Castle).

    • Explore Shitenno-ji Temple, Japan’s oldest Buddhist temple (Shitenno-ji).

    • In the evening, head to Dotonbori for street food (try okonomiyaki or takoyaki) and vibrant nightlife.

  • Why Visit: Osaka blends history with a lively, food-centric atmosphere.

  • Tip: Dotonbori is crowded at night; arrive early for dinner.

Day 10: Osaka and Departure

Kuromon Ichiba Market, 2 Chome-4-1 Nipponbashi
Photo by Roméo A. on Unsplash

  • Activities:

    • Visit Universal Studios Japan for a fun theme park experience (optional) (Universal Studios).

    • Alternatively, explore the Umeda Sky Building for panoramic views or Nipponbashi (Den Den Town) for anime and electronics (Umeda Sky Building).

    • Depart from Kansai International Airport (about 1 hour from Osaka by train).

  • Why Visit: Osaka offers flexibility for a final day of fun or relaxation.

  • Tip: Check flight times and plan airport transfers early.

Seasonal Highlights

  • Kanda Matsuri (Tokyo): Held on May 10-11, 2025, this major festival features colorful parades, mikoshi, and traditional performances near Kanda Myojin Shrine. If your trip aligns, it’s a vibrant cultural experience (Kanda Matsuri).

  • Fuji Shibazakura Festival (near Mt. Fuji): From April 12 to May 25, 2025, this festival showcases fields of pink moss phlox with Mt. Fuji as a backdrop. It’s accessible as a day trip from Tokyo (Fuji Shibazakura Festival).

  • Weather: May’s mild temperatures (15-25°C / 59-77°F) are ideal for sightseeing. Pack light clothing but bring a jacket for cooler evenings.

Travel Tips

  • Transportation:

    • A Japan Rail Pass is cost-effective for intercity travel (Tokyo to Kyoto, Kyoto to Osaka). Purchase it before arriving in Japan (JR Pass).

    • Use Suica or Pasmo IC cards for city transport (subways, buses).

    • For Hakone, the Hakone Free Pass simplifies local travel (Hakone Free Pass).

  • Accommodation:

    • Book hotels or ryokan early, especially in Tokyo and Kyoto. Consider staying in Shinjuku or Shibuya in Tokyo, near Kyoto Station in Kyoto, and near Namba in Osaka.

    • Budget options: ¥5,000-¥10,000 per night; mid-range: ¥10,000-¥20,000.

  • Language:

    • English is limited outside major cities. Learn basic phrases (e.g., “arigatou” for thank you, “sumimasen” for excuse me) or use apps like Google Translate.

  • Etiquette:

    • Remove shoes at temples, shrines, or ryokan.

    • Bow slightly when greeting or thanking.

    • Avoid loud conversations in public spaces.

  • Food:

    • Try local specialties:

      • Tokyo: Sushi, ramen, tempura (e.g., at Tsukiji Outer Market).

      • Kyoto: Kaiseki (multi-course meals), yudofu (tofu hot pot).

      • Osaka: Okonomiyaki (savory pancake), takoyaki (octopus balls).

  • Budget:

    • Daily costs: ¥10,000-¥15,000 per person for food, transport, and attractions (excluding accommodation).

    • Entry fees: Most temples/shrines cost ¥500-¥1,000; Skytree and Universal Studios are pricier (¥2,000-¥8,000).

  • Crowds:

    • May is post-Golden Week (April 29 – May 5), so crowds are manageable, but book transport and accommodations early.

Optional Add-Ons

  • Hiroshima: From Osaka, take a 1.5-hour Shinkansen to visit the Peace Memorial Park and Miyajima Island (famous for its floating torii gate). Requires an extra day or replacing Osaka (Hiroshima).

  • Kanazawa: Stop en route from Tokyo to Kyoto (2.5 hours by Shinkansen) to see Kenroku-en Garden and the Higashi Chaya District. Best for those with extra time (Kanazawa).

Why This Itinerary is Ideal

  • Balanced Experience: Combines urban excitement (Tokyo, Osaka) with rural tranquility (Hakone, Nara).

  • Iconic Attractions: Covers Japan’s most famous landmarks, ensuring a comprehensive first visit.

  • Efficient Travel: Uses Japan’s efficient train system for short travel times (e.g., Tokyo to Kyoto in 2.5 hours).

  • Cultural Immersion: Includes temples, shrines, festivals, and local cuisine.

  • Flexibility: Allows time for personal exploration, shopping, or relaxation.

Sample Daily Budget

Category

Cost (JPY)

Notes

Food

3,000-5,000

Street food, casual dining

Transport (city)

1,000-2,000

Using IC card for subways/buses

Attractions

1,000-3,000

Temple/shrine fees, Skytree, etc.

Miscellaneous

1,000-2,000

Souvenirs, snacks

Total (per day)

6,000-12,000

Excludes accommodation and JR Pass

Enjoy your first trip to Japan, filled with unforgettable sights, flavors, and cultural experiences!

