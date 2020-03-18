21 Bridges streaming: Can you watch the FULL movie online? Is it legal?

Can you watch 21 Bridges online and is it legal? Luckily for fans needing some distraction, 21 Bridges is available to watch online. The film is now available to buy on Amazon Prime for £9.99, meaning fans can keep their favourite download on their computer. Other than this, it is important to be aware any website claiming to have the film for streaming or download is illegal. The Digital Economy Act 2017 means people could now face a 10-year prison sentences for illegally streaming copyrighted content. READ MORE: John Lennon children: Who is the mother of John Lennon’s children?

Not only is it illegal to stream films on other sites, but it could also be a danger to your computer. To add further warning, CEO of FACT Kieron Sharp said: “There are now more ways than ever for consumers to watch movies and TV but not going to legitimate sources to watch new movies is not a grey area: it is against the law. “As well as being illegal, evidence shows that streaming pirated content is incredibly risky and can expose users to malware and inappropriate content. “Not only does that deny the best viewing experience, it’s just not worth taking the chance.” - Advertisement - At present, it is unclear whether the film will end up being released on any streaming platforms, so fans should keep an eye on Express.co.ukto find out.

What do critics think of 21 Bridges? The film divided critics, gaining it a 52 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the reviews aggregator. Kevin Maher of The Times said of 21 Bridges: “There are topical moments here as the film toys with public perceptions of US police brutality. “And Boseman proves, yet again, to be an easy leading man whose default setting is somewhere between smouldering interiority and outright charm.”

However, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said: “The problem with 21 Bridges is that it wants to take a stance, but seems entirely unsure what that stance should be.” The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said: “Boseman carries off the drama with flair and style.” While this seems like a good review, he gave the film three out of five stars, which showed his mixed take on the film. 21 Bridges is out on digital download now, and on DVD and Blu-ray on March 30

