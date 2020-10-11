Home Science 25-Year Study of Nuclear vs Renewables Says One Is Clearly Better at...
Science

25-Year Study of Nuclear vs Renewables Says One Is Clearly Better at Cutting Emissions

0

David Nield

Nuclear power is often promoted as one of the best ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to generate the electricity we need, but new research suggests that going all-in on renewables such as wind and solar might be a better approach to seriously reducing the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Based on an analysis of 123 countries over a quarter of a century, the adoption of nuclear power did not achieve the significant reduction in national carbon emissions that renewables did – and in some developing nations, nuclear programmes actually pushed carbon emissions higher.

The study also finds that nuclear power and renewable power don’t mix well when they’re tried together: they tend to crowd each other out, locking in energy infrastructure that’s specific to their mode of power production.

Given nuclear isn’t exactly zero carbon, it risks setting nations on a path of relatively higher emissions than if they went straight to renewables.

However, it’s too early to rush to a judgement on nuclear just yet.

It’s important to note that the study looked specifically at data from 1999-2014, so it excludes more recent innovations in nuclear power and renewables, and the scientists themselves say they have found a correlation, rather than cause and effect. But it’s an interesting trend that needs further investigation.

“The evidence clearly points to nuclear being the least effective of the two broad carbon emissions abatement strategies, and coupled with its tendency not to co-exist well with its renewable alternative, this raises serious doubts about the wisdom of prioritising investment in nuclear over renewable energy,” says Benjamin Sovacool, a professor of energy policy at the University of Sussex in the UK.

“Countries planning large-scale investments in new nuclear power are risking suppression of greater climate benefits from alternative renewable energy investments.”

- Advertisement -

The researchers suggest the tighter regulations and longer lead times associated with nuclear power are responsible for some of the statistics explored here, while the large-scale development that nuclear requires tends to leave less room for renewable projects that work on a smaller scale.

There are also broader considerations to weigh up – nuclear and renewables will be two factors among many in the policies put together by governments when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.

Plus, given the time frame, a lot of the nuclear power plants covered by this study are likely to have been getting towards the end of their lifespans, which means more energy is required to maintain them.

Whatever the ins and outs of the nuclear policies, the study does show a clear link between greater adoption of renewable projects and lower carbon emissions overall.

The study authors propose that by cutting out nuclear altogether, these renewable gains could be even greater.

“This paper exposes the irrationality of arguing for nuclear investment based on a ‘do everything’ argument,” says researcher for technology policy Andrew Stirling at the University of Sussex.

“Our findings show not only that nuclear investments around the world tend on balance to be less effective than renewable investments at carbon emissions mitigation, but that tensions between these two strategies can further erode the effectiveness of averting climate disruption.”

It’s a more contentious issue than you might think.

Many scientists (and Bill Gates) say that nuclear energy is our only option at this point, maintaining a view that it can replace fossil fuels with efficiencies that renewables can’t match right now.

- Advertisement -

A study from 2018 also concluded that nuclear power has to be an essential part of the mix if we’re going to reduce the temperature of the planet by as much as we need to – at least until options like wind and solar have had time to scale up.

Work continues to make nuclear a leaner, more agile source of energy that can better operate alongside renewable projects, which will help it improve on the figures in this study.

In the meantime, the study authors are asking for more detailed reports from the nuclear industry, in order to better understand its benefits.

“While it is important to acknowledge the correlative nature of our data analysis, it is astonishing how clear and consistent the results are across different time frames and country sets,” says Patrick Schmid, from the ISM International School of Management in Germany.

“In certain large country samples the relationship between renewable electricity and CO2-emissions is up to seven times stronger than the corresponding relationship for nuclear.”

The research has been published in Nature Energy.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBuckingham Palace: Kate Middleton and William give sneak peek inside Queen's home
Next articleWhy your Android phone could look massively underpowered on this date

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Brain fog and trouble sleeping – why we should be ‘more concerned’ about ‘long Covid’

0
This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, in which he sharply denied having the condition, which results in...
Read more
Science

Human evolution has NOT stopped as extra arteries are being found in the forearm – study

0
Even two million years after the first Homo ancestors made their mark on the evolutionary chain, the human body is adapting to its environment....
Read more
Science

Brexit space deal humiliates EU as Brussels forced to grovel to UK amid Galileo black hole

0
Mr Morris said: "We've got so much to look forward to apart from the Galileo project. "It's really been done to death in the media...
Read more
Science

Astronomers Are Using Black Hole Echoes to Help Map The Universe

0
Michelle Starr From our single vantage point in the cosmos, it's really hard to understand three-dimensional space. We can easily map stars into constellations in relation...
Read more
Science

Poisonous Caterpillars That Look Like Bad Wigs Are Popping Up All Over Virginia

0
AYLIN WOODWARD, Business Insider No matter how cute and fuzzy this critter looks, don't touch it. This toupée-like insect is one of the most poisonous caterpillars...
Read more
Science

Scientists May Be Able to Treat Tinnitus With Electronic Music And Tongue Buzzing

0
David Nield People who experience tinnitus might finally have some hope for alleviating their symptoms, after an experimental device that stimulates the tongue was found to ease...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick welcomes baby with producer wife: 'So in love'

Celebrity 0
Speaking at the time of her breakup to The Sun, Michelle said: “Unfortunately Rosie and I split last year but we are still good...
Read more

Why your Android phone could look massively underpowered on this date

Tech 0
As an example, when Qualcomm announced the 865, the firm boasted that its new chip would make phones, such as the OnePlus 8 Pro...
Read more

25-Year Study of Nuclear vs Renewables Says One Is Clearly Better at Cutting Emissions

Science 0
David Nield Nuclear power is often promoted as one of the best ways to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to generate the electricity we...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: