Home Gaming 2K under fire for adding unskippable in-game ads to the full-price NBA...
Gaming

2K under fire for adding unskippable in-game ads to the full-price NBA 2K21 a month after release

0

By

Out of bounds.

2K has come under fire from NBA 2K21 players for adding unskippable in-game adverts.

As reported by Stevivor, 2K recently added unskippable adverts into the full-price basketball sim’s pre-game loading screens across all platforms.

The video below from Stevivor shows an advert for Oculus Quest 2 attached to a pre-game video called MyTeam Season 2, Episode 7. The advert runs as the match is loading (you can see the loading progress in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen). It’s worth noting you cannot edit your team lineup until the advert has run its course. According to Stevivor, the experience is the same on PC, even when running from an SSD.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

The adverts hit the game just over a month after launch on PC and current-gen consoles, and ahead of the planned PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X release.

2K pulled a similar trick with last year’s game – a move that was similarly criticised by fans.

Unskippable ads in a 60$ game, fuck you 2k from r/NBA2k

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -

And it rekindles memories of EA’s insertion of in-game adverts into UFC 4 – a move the publisher eventually reversed following a backlash.

2K has a bad reputation for the monetisation of its NBA franchise. In August 2019, European video game age-rating organisation PEGI said it was “very aware” NBA 2K20 got “too close for comfort” to teaching players gambling after it received a complaint about a controversial casino trailer.

2K had released a trailer for NBA 2K20 on YouTube that highlighted casino-style elements in the game, such as a slot machine mini-game and a wheel of fortune mini-game.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Commenting on the insertion of in-game adverts into NBA 2K21, redditor RiddleGaming21 said: “I truly don’t know what to do or say anymore. A monopoly for a single genre of video games, basketball. Honestly, I don’t even think there is a way to make me want to play anymore and that truly upsets and disappoints me.”

“This infuriated me earlier,” added Pandrewbear92. “I saw an ad for Oculus come up and was so dumbfounded I just sat there.

“Why, when you pay 70 quid for a game, should you be subject to them making more money off of you when you paid for the final product? They’re literally making money off of us after we’ve paid them in full for the product. How is that ok?”

It’ll be interesting to see how this all works on PS5 and Xbox Series X, two consoles pitched as more or less eradicating loading times. Eurogamer has asked 2K for comment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWho's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know
Next articleCovid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreement

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta final WARNING: End date and time for COD open beta

0
ByThe Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta is ending soon on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Black Ops Cold War open beta was...
Read more
Gaming

Doom Eternal Ancient Gods release time and date: When is Doom DLC coming out?

0
ByThe first major release of Doom Eternal DLC is scheduled for this week, and it will mean new monster to slay and levels to...
Read more
Gaming

The big winners from FNCS Week 2

0
Bymichael_hindi@tracker.gg (Michael Hindi) We had a wild week of competitive Fortnite; here’s some of the key takeaways with the biggest winners (and losers) of the...
Read more
Gaming

People are loving Fortnite’s new approach to social media

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) Fans have been impressed by the way that Epic is connecting with the community on Twitter. Since the beginning of Chapter 2, any...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta gets a 24-hour extension

0
ByAchievement unlocked. Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of the Call of Duty community, players enjoying the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta...
Read more
Gaming

Dataminer discovers clues pointing to Apex Legends Arena Mode

0
ByCode in patch 6.1 teases UI slots for a brand new mode.A dataminer believes they've uncovered evidence of a new, unannounced Apex Legends mode -...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Latest Greater Manchester talks end with no agreement

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

2K under fire for adding unskippable in-game ads to the full-price NBA 2K21 a month after release

Gaming 0
ByOut of bounds.2K has come under fire from NBA 2K21 players for adding unskippable in-game adverts. As reported by Stevivor, 2K recently added unskippable adverts into...
Read more

Who's in? Who's Out? 'Southern Charm' Season 7: What We Know

Celebrity 0
BySarah Hearon The tide is changing in Charleston. Cameran Eubanks may not be back for Southern Charm season 7, but the show must go on. Southern...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: