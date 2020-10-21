Home Tech 3 Great Gaming Chairs for Any Budget (2020)
3 Great Gaming Chairs for Any Budget (2020)

Julian Chokkattu

A Basic Gaming Chair

Gaming chairs often mimic the contours you’d find in the seats of Formula 1 race cars, but with more ostentatious designs. Secretlab’s Omega is a prime example, stitched Greek lettering and all. The polyurethane leather upholstery doesn’t manage heat as well as our pricier picks, but it makes you feel snug as the chair wraps around your frame. The armrests adjust in six directions, and the backrest reclines up to 165 degrees so you can catch a power nap in between Fortnite rounds. Secretlab includes free memory foam lumbar and head pillows for extra cushioning when you … Just. Can’t. Stop. Playing.

Perks:

  • Sturdy metal armrests
  • Lock the tilt mechanism in any position

A Powered Up Chair

The X-Chair has the adjustability and supportive shape of a gaming chair, minus the frat-house vibe. It cradles the whole of your frame with its firm yet bouncy Aeron-esque mesh. The material is a step up from polyurethane because it vents heat away from you, so even if you’re the sole survivor of a raid gone sideways, you’ll never feel sweaty.

The lumbar support section is mounted on a pivot spring, so it continues to do its job as you shift your weight forward and back. The adjustable headrest pivots too; you can even ease your head back if you need a moment to strategize. I recommend upgrading to the X-Wheel Blade Casters—they’re like rollerblade wheels that glide silently on both hardwood and carpet.

Perks:

  • Tightly woven mesh is soft to the touch
  • Backrest adjusts up and down 2.75 inches
  • Headrest adjusts up and down 4 inches
A Boss Level Chair

The renowned office-furniture giant has teamed up with the computer-peripheral maker Logitech to produce a gaming-optimized version of Herman Miller’s popular Embody chair. The curved backrest hugs the contours of your spine, keeping your head upright without a headrest.

The design also tricks your back into emulating a standing position, reducing strain on your lumbar region without requiring a separate supporting panel or pillow. It’s gorgeous too, with a black and cyan scheme that stands out but isn’t as boy-racer as our other picks. It’s expensive, but it comes with a 12-year warranty, so you won’t need another chair for three more presidential terms.

Perks:

  • Cooling copper material in the seat foam
  • Extend the seat lip up to 3 inches
  • Reshape backrest to match your spine
  • Chair is 96 percent recyclable

