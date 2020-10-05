49ers vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Sunday Night Football' game

Home Sports 49ers vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Sunday Night Football'...
The NFL’s Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” matchup looks like it could become a war of attrition.

The 49ers (2-1) are without Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman on offense, as well as Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Dre Greenlaw and Solomon Thomas on defense. But they will have both tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel back in action, which should significantly help backup-turned-starting QB Nick Mullens, who has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 414 yards, one TD and one interception in two games. San Francisco is a 7-point favorite at home.

The Eagles (0-2-1) are still winless and without a significant number of key contributors: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, Andre Dillard and Brandon Brooks on offense, along with Avonte Maddox, Trevor Williams and Vinny Curry on defense. That leaves starting QB Carson Wentz, who has been under a lot of fire for the team’s slow start, with a depleted offense led by Zach Ertz and Greg Ward.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from 49ers vs. Eagles on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 4 game.

49ers vs. Eagles score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
49ers77
Eagles88

49ers vs. Eagles live updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

9:10 p.m. — Nothing doing for Philadelphia this time; San Francisco gets the ball back at its own 25-yard line, 14:09 left in the first half.

9:07 p.m. — That’s the end of the first quarter. Eagles have the ball, second and 7 at their own 28-yard line, leading 8-7.

9:01 p.m. — TAKE A BOW, BRANDON AIYUK. San Francisco calls a screen (it’s ruled as a rushing attempt on the backward pass) to the rookie on third down, and he takes it all the way to the house with a picture perfect hurdle into the end zone. That’s going to be on Sports Center. Eagles lead 8-7, 21 seconds left in the opening period.

8:52 p.m. —  Finally, a score as Wentz caps off a 78-yard drive with an 11-yard scramble for a TD, then hits an open Zach Ertz for the 2-point conversion. Eagles lead 8-0 with 3:51 left in the first quarter.

8:42 p.m. — Not much going for either offense so far. Jerik McKinnon gets a 15 yard gain on third down but it’s still short. Eagles get the ball back at their own 22, 7:54 remaining in the first quarter.

8:38 p.m.—  Call is confirmed: Azeez Al-Shaair with the interception, 49ers’ ball at their own 35-yard line.

8:36 p.m. — Philladelphia finally gets a drive going, and then Wentz panicks as the pocket collapses, tries to throw it over the middle but it gets tipped and picked off. Play is currently under review.

8:30 p.m. — Not much better from Mullens; he completes one on third down after two errant throws, but it’s short of the first down. That’ll bring it to the first media timeout, Eagles’ ball at their own 28-yard line.

8:27 p.m. — Well, not much going for the Eagles: two short runs, Wentz bounces a pass to Miles Sanders and they go three and out. Let’s see if Nick Mullens can do any better.

8:25 p.m. — The 49ers kick it off and we’ll see what Carson Wentz can do to start.

49ers vs. Eagles start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the teams featured in the time slot can be altered beginning in Week 5.

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2020

Week 1Sept. 10 (Thur.)Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
 Sept. 13Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys 
Week 2Sept. 20Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Week 3Sept. 27New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4Oct. 4San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5Oct. 11Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 6Oct. 18San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 7Oct. 25Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8Nov. 1Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 9Nov. 8Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 10Nov. 15New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 11Nov. 22Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12Nov. 29Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 13Dec. 6Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14Dec. 13Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15Dec. 20Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 16Dec. 27Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 17Jan. 3TBD

