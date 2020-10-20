Home Celebrity 50 Cent appears to endorse President Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan
Celebrity

50 Cent appears to endorse President Trump after seeing Biden's tax plan

0

By

Rapper 50 Cent isn’t a fan of Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan. (Photo: Getty Images)

President Donald Trump isn’t a fan of Hollywood elites, but it appears he might have another celebrity in his corner. 50 Cent has seemingly endorsed the president ahead of the Nov. 3 election, telling his 26 million followers to “vote for Trump.” The 45-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday after seeing Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT,” 50 Cent wrote. “F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

In New York, where the entrepreneur lives, taxpayers earning more than $ 400,000 a year could face combined federal and state tax rates of 62 percent under Biden’s plan, according to experts.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind,” the rapper concluded.

The post generated mixed comments. (Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren was thrilled, writing, “Amen” and “Welcome to the Trump Train!”)

Although 50 Cent is a notorious troll on social media, he hasn’t made any indication that he’s joking. In a second post on Monday afternoon, the rapper instead poked fun at his financial situation.

- Advertisement -

“I just remembered I’m bankrupt, so I’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out,” he added.

50 Cent filed for bankruptcy in 2015, but explained to the Guardian about how that was a business decision — and that he made $ 150 million shortly after. He sees a parallel with President Trump, whose companies filed for bankruptcy multiple times.

“Businesspeople will do that in a heartbeat before losing money. Because it means they have the ability to be secure and invest again,” the rapper explained. 

In that same May 2020 interview, 50 Cent noted he had sympathy for how the president handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an awkward situation. If you respond too fast, you’re wrong, because everyone would be kicking and screaming and saying you shut everything down. But if you shut it down late, you’re wrong. So you can’t win in that situation,” he shared.

50 Cent added, “People hate him or love him. There’s no in-between. And for me, I’m looking at it and going: ‘That’s the exact position I’m in.’”

- Advertisement -

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Fate of Gig Workers Is in the Hands of California Voters
Next articleOptimize Your Immune System — Even in a Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

0
ByJulia Teti It’s Kamala Harris’s birthday! To celebrate the VP candidate’s 56th birthday, we’re taking a look at the celebs who got a pic with...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeff Bridges Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma

0
ByJohnni Macke Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is already seeking treatment. The Big Lebowski star, 70, shared the news on...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Where She Stands With Lauren Conrad Ahead Of ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion

0
ByJenna Lemoncelli Have two of TV’s biggest foes buried the hatchet? Kristin Cavallari weighed in on her relationship with Lauren Conrad after their feud played...
Read more
Celebrity

Charley Webb: Emmerdale star unveils 'cute' new addition as she addresses problem at home

0
By“The garden is in such a mess because obviously the grass has got ruined from the builders but we are having it redone,” the...
Read more
Celebrity

This Sweater Strikes the Perfect Balance Between Style and Comfort

0
ByBernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sweater weather is finally here! After a...
Read more
Celebrity

Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy Bikini to Lounge By The Pool: Plus 4 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Pics

0
ByErin Silvia Olivia Culpo shared some incredibly gorgeous photos of herself posing in a flattering black bikini while hanging out with her adorable pooch. Check...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In November 2020

Tv & Radio 0
ByThough once the kids have gone to bed, or if you're just a household of adults who might love cartoons, you can flip on...
Read more

Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris: 9 Stars Who Love The Historic VP Candidate — See The Selfies

Celebrity 0
ByJulia Teti It’s Kamala Harris’s birthday! To celebrate the VP candidate’s 56th birthday, we’re taking a look at the celebs who got a pic with...
Read more

Iconic movie memorabilia up for sale

Entertainment 0
ByFILM fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman or...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: