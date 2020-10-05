Home Travel ‘52 Places’ Will Look Different Next Year. We Need Your Help.
52 Places to Go, a special feature from The Times’s Travel section, traditionally draws on New York Times editors, reporters and contributors for recommendations on the most timely sights and delights on offer in the upcoming year. It’s our annual guide to the world’s most awe-inspiring destinations.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted global travel in unprecedented ways. We’re not yet in a position to fully comprehend its long-term effects, both deeply damaging and potentially beneficial, but travel, as we knew it, has changed.

In that vein, our 52 Places list will be different in 2021. While we can’t know what lies ahead, we can still share the places we’ve loved, and continue to inspire curiosity, open-mindedness and awe for the wider world.

That’s why we’re turning to you for next year’s list, which we are calling 52 Places We Love.

We want 52 love letters to travel, all penned and photographed by you, our readers around the world, each about one place in the world that is special to you. It can be a popular tourist destination, or a place that’s largely overlooked. You might inspire someone else to go there one day, or to reconsider their assumptions, or to spark their inquisitiveness about a new piece of the world — all the empowering things that travel brings to our lives.

In the form below, briefly tell us about one place that you love and why. If your submission is chosen for our list, you will be contacted by a Times reporter for a phone interview to elaborate on your destination, your experience there and why it should be included on the 52 Places list.

Some additional prompts to help you:

  • How did this place change your perception about something?

    What do you wish more people understood about this destination?

  • Did you have an experience there that couldn’t have happened anywhere else?

  • What would you miss most if you couldn’t visit this place for a long time?

Contribute to ‘52 Places We Love’

